Marketing Manager
2026-01-09
Position Overview
We are looking for a Marketing Manager with a strong hands-on approach and a passion for data-driven acquisition. This role is focused on the lower funnel: driving conversions, managing acquisition channels, optimizing budgets, and ensuring smooth execution with agencies and direct partners.
You will act as the key point of contact between our internal teams, external agencies, and direct partners to ensure efficient asset delivery, offer rollouts, campaign execution, and reporting accuracy. You will also run selected campaigns in-house (Meta and PPC) for markets not currently managed by our agencies. Curiosity, resourcefulness, and a proactive mindset are essential, especially in pre-regulated or emerging markets where creative problem-solving is required.
Key Responsibilities
Agency & Partner Management
Serve as the day-to-day point of contact for digital media agencies and direct acquisition partners.
Coordinate asset delivery, campaign briefs, offers, tracking requirements, and approvals between internal teams and agencies/partners.
Ensure agencies have everything required for timely and high-quality execution.
Review media plans, budgets, optimizations, and performance reports.
Align on KPIs and ensure channel efficiency and ROI targets are met.
Track monthly budgets and support financial reconciliation and forecasting.
Direct Campaign Management
Manage in-house campaigns, particularly on Meta (Facebook/Instagram) and PPC channels for selected markets not managed by the agency.
Build, launch, optimize, and scale campaigns with a focus on conversion objectives.
Monitor and optimize performance KPIs such as CPA, ROAS, FTDs, and LTV contribution.
Maintain a hands-on understanding of platform best practices, policies, and audience strategies.
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Liaise with internal stakeholders (CRM, Creative, Product, BI, Legal/Compliance) to ensure seamless delivery of assets, landing pages, offers, and tracking.
Help coordinate testing strategies and experimentation frameworks across channels.
Ensure campaign messaging is consistent with brand guidelines and local regulations.
Innovation & Market Exploration
Explore new performance channels, media partners, and creative strategies for emerging and pre-regulated markets.
Identify opportunities to scale through unconventional or niche acquisition platforms.
Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, AdTech solutions, and platform updates.
Requirements
3-5+ years of experience in a performance marketing role, ideally in iGaming
Strong understanding of lower-funnel performance metrics and acquisition frameworks.
Hands-on experience with Meta campaigns.
Experience managing digital agencies or direct partners.
Excellent organizational and coordination skills - able to handle multiple stakeholders and deadlines.
Strong analytical skills; comfortable reading reports and optimizing based on data.
Proactive, solution-oriented mindset with a high level of curiosity.
Experience working in emerging / pre-regulated markets is a plus.
Familiarity with tracking tools, attribution, and online marketing tech stack is a plus.
The above duties provide a generic description of the Employee's day to day responsibilities but should in no way be deemed to be an exhaustive list. Additional related, duties may be assigned by the Line Manager in line with business exigencies and continuity.
Why Work With Us?
At Silverspin, we're not just about work-we're about passion, innovation, and community. Joining us means you'll be part of a team that celebrates creativity, supports professional growth, and values every voice. We're committed to making Silverspin a place where you'll be excited to come to work every day (and maybe have a little fun along the way!). We offer:
Competitive Salary & Benefits
Growth & Development Opportunities
Creative and Collaborative Environment
Silverspin is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
