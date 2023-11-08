Marketing lead - Creative Play
As a Marketing lead in our creative play project you will establish the marketing strategy that supports the continued growth and plans for the product.
Marketing here is first and foremost community driven and you'll be the first point of contact for all Marketing that is connected to the product and our community.
You will not step into a marketing table that is already set. Your mission is to build, design and execute on what is needed to be done. Strategy will range from our running user acquisition campaigns to our overall paid marketing strategy and go-to-market activities.
You will work close with the Creative play Business lead & Community lead, as with the Studio Marketing team and Embark Director of comms.
Day to day work is fully embedded into our Creative Play project, while reporting to our Chief Commercial Officer.
Example of responsibilities
• Planning, designing and execution on the creative play marketing & user acquisition strategy
• Close collaboration with Business Leads, other Marketing leads and product leadership, as with production within Creative play
• Building and Driving the creative play Go-to market activities
• Planning an executing on acquisition campaigns for live game experiences
• Track the success and progress of all plans with relevant stakeholders
It would be awesome if you have
• A creative and curious mind
• Experience from go-to-market activities in live service games
• An agile / responsive approach to marketing
• A proven track record in working with influencers, earned media
• Experience from building community driven go to market strategies
• Planned and designed acquisition campaigns for live game experiences
• Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so! Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English).
