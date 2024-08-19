Marketing Intern (On-Site in Malmö, Sweden)
2024-08-19
Are you eager to hone your digital marketing skills in a fast-paced startup environment? Interested in travel tech success stories like Airbnb and Vrbo? This might be the opportunity for you!About Us Your.Rentals is a dynamic #TechStartup in the vacation rental industry, offering powerful software that helps entrepreneurs and holiday rental businesses grow with ease. Join our multinational team in Malmö and make an impact in the booming travel sector.Your Role
Conduct market research and analyze trends to support our marketing strategies.
Create and optimize SEO-driven content for our blog to boost rankings and provide valuable insights.
Provide general support to the existing marketing team
What We're Looking For
Tech savvy, preferably with video editing skills
Strong writing skills in English; proficiency in Italian, Spanish, French, or German is a plus.
Analytical mindset with a keen interest in market research.
Basic understanding of SEO and Google Analytics is beneficial but not required.
Passion for travel and digital marketing.
Why Join Us? Experience the thrill of working in a high-energy startup with a team that values collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning. Learn from experts in travel technology and digital marketing as we aim to set new standards in the industry.Important This is an on-site internship in Malmö. Candidates must have the right to live and work in Sweden.
Read more at www.your.rentals
• Please note this is a non-paid internship that lasts for 3 months, and there is an opportunity to extend for those interested. Ersättning
