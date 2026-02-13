Marketing Coordinator - Customer Stories, Lund
2026-02-13
Do you want to work in a growing, innovative company with a strong focus on people and culture? Are you creative, service-minded, with a passion for marketing and storytelling? Have a look at this opportunity! We are now looking for a Marketing coordinator, customer stories to join our team in Lund.
Who is your future team?
End Customer Marketing is a team part of the Corporate Sales & Marketing department with the mission to drive awareness and demand for Axis offerings among customers and partners worldwide. You will be part of a team of highly skilled and experienced marketing professionals, all experts in their business area. As a team we inspire, support, and challenge each other, share our successes, and grow together.
What you'll do here as Marketing Coordinator - Customer Stories?
Customer stories are one of Axis most valuable sales and marketing assets. Your job as Marketing coordinator, customer stories is primarily to work in close collaboration with our sales and marketing colleagues worldwide to enable best-in-class customer success stories.
Examples of responsibilities:
* Develop and implement global guidelines, frameworks, and processes that will support development and usage of customer success stories
* Support our sales regions in reviewing, optimizing, and publishing customer stories on axis.com
* Package customer stories for different channels, campaigns, and customer journey stages
* Develop communication and sell-in material to support sales in customer story recruitment
* Support identification of requested customer stories to support our strategic goals
* Drive global usage, and internal awareness, of new customer stories
As a part of the End Customer marketing team, you play an important role in Axis becoming an even more customer-centric company. Your role includes supporting, and working together with, the team on a variety of strategic initiatives and projects.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
As a person, we believe you are positive, outgoing, and thrive when working with others. To be successful in this role, we believe that you have:
* Strong communication and writing skills, with attention to details
* A supportive mindset with ability to work collaboratively and cross-functional
* Knowledge of developing and implementing communication guidelines and frameworks
* Experience from digital marketing, search engine optimization, and working with web platforms / content management tools
* A strong ability to prioritize and structure your work
* Fluent language skills in English, both written and spoken
* Prior experience from working with AI-powered search tools and generative AI platforms are valuble
We'd love to hear that you are:
* Structured, creative and solution oriented
* Comfortable with leading, driving and presenting projects in a global organization
* Enthusiastic, open-minded, sociable and a great team player
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Do you have any questions? Please find out more from our recruiting manager, Andreas Göransson, Manager - End Customer Marketing at +46 702473353 Ersättning
