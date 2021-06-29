Marketing and communications manager - Addressya AB - Försäljningsjobb i Stockholm
Marketing and communications manager
Addressya AB / Försäljningsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-29

Behind the petrol station, take the street that leads to where the church once stood. Our house is on the right, after the third mango tree. The door is grey."

Our mission

Addressya is a Swedish company with sales offices in Rwanda and Uganda with an ambitious goal to improve lives by providing access to opportunities, inclusion, partnerships, and trade through improved addressing. The platform was created in response to the fact that 4 billion people, businesses and governments worldwide suffer from the lack of addresses.

Addressya makes it possible for anyone to create a precise, complete and easy to use address and share it with full control over their own data. For individuals it will always be free. To businesses, we offer Addressing as a Service that gives companies access to good quality address data for increased transparency and efficiency.

To know more about us check our website (https://addressya.com/).

Working at Addressya

We build our teams with "team makers", who take full responsibility for their own work, the team, and the company objectives as a whole. You are never alone at Addressya, asking for help comes naturally to you, as does responding when others need your help. You enjoy using your skills and ideas to help to remove obstacles and bottlenecks for others and within the organisation.

About job

We are looking for a Marketing Manager with strong copywriting skills.

We believe that you have an entrepreneurial spirit and are eager to build a brand that people are genuinely happy exists. You are hands-on and enjoy moving between strategy, operations, and details, and passionate about writing delightful, loveable copy. In addition, we think that you are as passionate about numbers and driven by data as we are!

Key Areas of responsibility

* Lead the MarComms team in Stockholm and in Rwanda
* Develop strategy and follow up on our OKRs
* Responsible for the website, content, social media strategy and communication, as well as print media
* Implement and operationalise appropriate tools for communication and inbound sales
* Brand awareness and community building

Skills and requirements

* Relevant education at University level
* Relevant experience for building up a strong brand and communications
* B2B, B2B2C marketing and inbound marketing
* Documented experience as a leader
* Experience in the development and implementation of processes that make team members feel strong.
* Excellent command of written and spoken English

To be successful in this role we believe that you have prior experience from working in a fast paced startup. You have a growth oriented mindset, driven by finding solutions and flexibel approach to feedback and changing prioritise on short notice.

We will only focus on candidates currently living in Sweden.

How to apply

To apply to this position just click the "apply" button and follow a few simple steps to register. Interviews will be held at the start of august and we hope to be able to get back to every applicant by the end of august due to summer holidays.

We look forward to reading your application!

If you have any questions regarding the process or the role please reach out to Alisha, alisha@addressya.com

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Addressya AB

Jobbnummer
5837446

