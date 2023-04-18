Market Risk Specialist
2023-04-18
Market Risk Specialist
Nasdaq Clearing is now looking for a Market Risk Specialist to join the Stockholm office. Nasdaq Clearing is a multi-asset derivatives clearinghouse covering Commodities, Equity and Fixed Income. The major risks involved in the clearing business are counterparty risk, market risk, liquidity risk and operational risk.
As part of Nasdaq Clearing's first line of defence, the Market Risk team is responsible for daily risk analysis, preparing and planning for the management of counterparty defaults and the ongoing analysis of new products and services from a risk management perspective.
The Market Risk team strives for intra-team knowledge sharing across markets and tasks, and you will have the possibility to reach in-depth proficiency in the valuation and inherent risk of all financial and commodity derivatives cleared at Nasdaq Clearing. Additionally, you will work closely with specialists from other teams in the Risk Management department (Risk Modelling, Credit Risk), Business Development, Operations, Technology and Legal from time to time.
Your role and responsibilities:
In this role, you will be following up on market and position changes, risk monitoring and issuing intra-day margin calls, primarily focusing on the Fixed Income and Equity markets. You will also:
Participate in daily market risk management involving monitoring and reporting of risk levels and limits, handling of incidents and responding to questions from various internal and external stakeholders including regulatory authorities.
Support in continually developing and improving existing processes and risk tools.
Contribute to the team's processes for default management. Here you will plan and take part in default management exercises, which include active involvement with and exposure to clearing banks and Nasdaq Clearing's senior management team.
Meeting with Clearing members
Support risk management in projects related to new products and enhancements.
We expect you to have:
Master's Degree in Finance/Mathematics/Engineering or similar
Approximately 5 years of relevant experience in risk management from the financial industry
A solid interest in financial markets, and the ability and willingness to reach a deep understanding of the risks inherent to Fixed Income and/or Equities.
Excellent language skills in written and spoken English.
MS Office proficient
It would be great if you have:
Have programming skills in SQL, Python, Power BI
Experience from working with clearing
Experience with VaR
Proficiency in Swedish
Are you interested? Note that the position is located in Stockholm, Sweden and it is required to be in the office at least two days per week.
About Nasdaq Stockholm:
Nasdaq's Stockholm office is located in the harbour area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym, recreational sports room, restaurant, and snack shop. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days, we offer a competitive compensation package that includes an annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
