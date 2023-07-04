Manufacturing Technology Manager, Manufacturing Engineering Powertrain
2023-07-04
Are you our new Manufacturing Technology Manager (MTM)?
Do you want to work in a global environment with connections to all our plants and networks around the world? We are now looking for two new Manufacturing Technology Managers. Together with us in Powertrain Manufacturing Engineering you will lead the ongoing transformation journey. We have exciting times ahead, and as a valued and respected global team we have the possibility to help create the future. Electromobility, Sustainability and Digitalization are areas on top of our mind, and here we need your support to boost the development. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
Open Positions:
Manufacturing Technology Manager - Surface Treatment & Cleanliness Technologies
Manufacturing Technology Manager - Bonding & Welding Technologies
Purpose of the role
As a Manufacturing Technology Manager, you drive the technology development in your area
From a business perspective and need, the MTM develops technology strategies within manufacturing processes and realize them through technical solutions
Lead global networks with responsibility for the deliveries
As an MTM you will collaborate with highly talented teams, and you will drive the manufacturing development within the selected area. The development will be carried out in close cooperation with external partners, Production Sites within Powertrain Production and Product development.
Responsibilities/Main tasks
Create and drive the manufacturing technology roadmap for your technology area
Lead the global network with specialists in your technology area
Identify areas where process technology development is needed and lead these projects to decided manufacturing readiness levels
Responsible for budgeting and monitoring research expenses.
Responsible for ensuring new technologies are introduced with sufficient resources and skill.
Represent Volvo in several external related collaborations communities
Collaborate with production and product development team, to be able to create the best solution, both from a product and manufacturing perspective.
We, both as individuals and as a team, always work with continuous learning and improvement work as a base, but we also want to apply more agility in our daily work, and your contribution to this is needed.
Skills, Experience, and mindset
You have a positive and problem-solving oriented mindset!
You have a strong drive, energy level and ability to manage different business topics
You have an interest in emerging technologies and are curious to explore
You value continuous learning of yourself and of your networks
You are not afraid to try, fail and try again
You like to work independently and feel engaged taking own initiatives
You have good knowledge of the automotive industry, and experience in strategy creation
You have experience in the technology areas
Your profile
The networking part of the role as MTM is crucial for success and therefore we think that leaderships skills and the ability to create relations with all levels in the organization is important parts of your background. We are looking for a passionate, curious, and self-driven person that can move easily between the big picture, down to details and back again. Your analytics capability is well developed. We are a truly global team with colleagues all over the world, so it is important for us that you feel comfortable speaking English and have the willingness and possibility to travel to be inspired and get the chance to meet the global networks face to face. Your academic background is BSc/MSc in Engineering or equivalent work experience.
Even if you don't tick of all the boxes, don't hesitate to send in your application. The most important part is you and your mindset.
At AB Volvo we strive for diversity, and to maximize the team's potential by mixing knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality. We find that teams that have this increase their agility and creativity.
For further information, please contact:
Johan Ottosson, Director ME Powertrain + 46 73 55 88 354
Patrik Forsberg, Director ME Powertrain + 46 73 55 88 153
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
