Manufacturing Systems Integration Engineer - MES
Novo Energy Production AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
One foot on the floor, the other in the cloud(s)?
Are you a Software Engineer comfortable in straddling the space between equipment and cloud?
We're now looking for a Manufacturing Systems Integration Engineer to develop and implement a cutting-edge MES solution that will be the backbone of battery cell production at our Gigafactory in Torslanda.
Note; With summer holidays coming up, we will try to handle the applications as soon as we can, but you might expect feedback after summer.
NOVO Energy
NOVO Energy is a Northvolt Volvo Cars joint venture formed to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars. We are building a state-of-the-art facility for research and development of the next generation of battery cells. By joining NOVO Energy, you get a unique opportunity to prepare for the electrification of automotive whilst contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
The opportunity (and challenge)
Battery manufacturing is a tech-lovers dream. An environment filled with specialized equipment, high-level engineering solutions, cutting-edge technology and incredibly people working together. Connecting it all is our Manufacturing Execution System (MES). Based on a Northvolt concept, this cloud-first solution will be the key to monitor and optimize our battery production from start-to-end.
And we need you to help us build it.
Manufacturing Systems Integration Engineer
Working alongside a committed team and in close collaboration with our partners at Northvolt, you will influence this critical project at every level throughout its entire lifecycle. From design and implementation all the way to ongoing improvements in the production environment.
Responsible for system setup, equipment integration design, configuration, deployment, testing and validation, this is a rare opportunity for a driven software engineer looking to test their skills and build smart-factory solutions for the future.
- System and integration design.
- Deploy and configure MES functionality according to detailed technical design.
- Review, test and validate supplier connectivity implementation and digitalization product functionality.
- Integrate MES functionality with the equipment.
- Prepare and support in supplier workshops.
- Support & lead technical solution design for equipment integration projects.
- Collaborate with the MES development engineers, platform engineers and equipment suppliers.
- Factory support connected to MES system.
- Frequent travel to Stockholm to work with our partners in the Northvolt team.
What you'll bring to the table
We believe you are a strong team player who enjoys working with cross-functional teams and external parties to invent and problem solve. You're purpose driven and understand that the mission is to establish a Gigafactory where the time plan is tight, and collaboration is key. You bring well-developed technical skills, problem solving abilities and you're comfortable in finding ways to move forward under ambiguous circumstances.
You're reliable reliable and structured and prde yourself in delivering high-quality work and looking after those around you.
Your background includes;
- BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mechatronics - or equivalent experience gained from work.
- Experience as a software engineer, preferably in a forward-deployed or integration-focused role involving manufacturing equipment or embedded software.
- Knowledge of algorithms, data structures, concurrency, distributed systems, and eventual consistency.
- Proficiency in Golang, Python, Java, C++ and experience with software development frameworks.
- Experience working with cloud solutions e.g. AWS, Azure, GCP etc.
- Bonus points for specific skills in Git, Kubernetes, Micro services, and AWS cloud tools.
Why join us?
As an Engineer, we can promise you highly interesting work pushing the boundaries of manufacturing technologies.
As a human we promise an excellent team environment with mature minded and kind people.
Our rapidly growing IT & Software is a highly collaborative group working together to solve interesting problems. Together we innovate, reinvent, and learn quickly to develop the technology required to run a world class Gigafactory.
Currently in a scale-up phase, this is an outstanding opportunity for you to make an outsized impact, contribute to our shared success and to grow your role, remit and career together with us.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8739646