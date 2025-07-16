Manufacturing Engineer
Aimpoint AB is the company that created and developed the red dot sight, for which we are now the world-leading supplier. Aimpoint sights are used in the civilian hunting and shooting market as well as by law enforcement and the military. The company has over 450 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 1.7 billion. Sales in the US are managed through our American subsidiary, Aimpoint Inc.
Our headquarter is located in Malmö, with production units in Malmö and Gällivare. Aimpoint is part of the Sandberg Development Group. For more information about our company, please visit www.aimpoint.com/se.
Manufacturing Engineer
Are you an experienced engineer in Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering? Do you want to join a company where you are offered a stimulating work environment, excellent development opportunities, and get to be a part of a cheerful team?
Take the leap into a unique industry and an exciting workplace!
In the role of Manufacturing Engineer, you will actively participate in new development projects and improvements of existing equipment. Your specific responsibilities will include the development of production equipment and verification methods, ensuring efficient production and delivery through the necessary documentation.
Your tasks will span different phases, including:
Feasibility studies, design work, verification, validation of production technology solutions,
Method development, concept selection, and project work.
In addition, your daily duties will include:
Defining preventive maintenance.
Developing manufacturing documentation.
Improving production equipment.
Developing work instructions.
Training production personnel.
Driving continuous improvements.
Your Background
We are looking for someone with the following qualifications:
Degree in Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering or equivalent.
At least 3 years of documented work experience in the development of production equipment. Design of automated equipment, i.e. micro-assembly.
Experience of leak testing equipment, vision, sensor control and glueing process is valuable.
At least 3 years of documented work experience in 3D modeling using Solid Works.
Proficiency in 2D modeling with AutoCAD or DraftSight.
Experience in risk assessments, such as P-FMEA.
Knowledge of machine safety and the CE Directive is a plus.
Experience with capacity calculations, balancing, and investment cost estimation.
Experience in commissioning and validating production equipment.
Excellent proficiency in Swedish and English.
Personal Characteristics
As a person, you are innovative and have a strong technical interest. You are goal- and result-oriented, committed, and driven. While you have the ability to work independently, you also possess excellent collaboration skills and a holistic perspective. You stand out by demonstrating strong ownership and consistently completing tasks within agreed timeframes. Your work style is characterized by structure and attention to detail, and you have experience in managing multiple processes and tasks simultaneously. Your ability to analyze and prioritize effectively is essential for success.
Our Values
We are driven by our core values: Performance, Innovation, and Commitment! - and we believe you are too!
Just like us, you enjoy having fun at work and find meeting others both challenging and stimulating, where collaboration with colleagues and customers is a natural part of the job.
Aimpoint is part of the Swedish defense industry, and our operations are governed by regulations concerning security protection, military equipment, and export control. Due to these regulations, a background check will always be conducted before employment for all positions in our organization. For positions involving security-sensitive activities or classified roles, this check will include a security clearance in accordance with the Security Protection Act (2018:585) before a decision on employment is made. For some tasks in classified roles, Swedish citizenship is also required. Ersättning
