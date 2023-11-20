Manager Service Configurator - Sw Regulator And Swdt
2023-11-20
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Digital & IT Volvo Group, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. Digitalization and Digital capabilities are the backbone for enabling the evolution of Volvo Group hard products acting as an intelligent connected entity. Leading towards transition and emerging business models for Volvo Group.
With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Group IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be us - your new colleagues
We are now recruiting a people leader with Scrum Master responsibilities for our department. You will be manager for one team on site handling two products and one remote agile team responsible for a third product.
A product called Service Configurator (Master of documenting connected services in Configuration of Connected Services). The second product is Software Regulator (New tool developed to comply with Regulation regarding Software update management). The third product is called SWDT (SW Documentation tool) that gathers documentation data for certification purposes.
Job Summary:
In this role, your responsibilities will extend to managing the employees' work environment in alignment with defined tasks, overseeing all People & Culture related processes such as salary setting, appraisals, and goal setting. Taking charge of recruitment, labor relations, health and safety, and standard line manager duties, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining a conducive and efficient workplace.
Team development is a core aspect of your daily activities, utilizing your skill set to foster cross-functionality and elevate the team to high performance. Identifying and resolving escalated team impediments, with a primary focus on flow, and escalating them during the Program increment, underscores your commitment to ensuring smooth operations.
Your leadership background, coupled with agile behaviors and mindset, will be paramount. As a seasoned Scrum master, you will collaborate closely with HCL, our server and infrastructure partner, leveraging any prior experience in this domain to your advantage. Additionally, your interaction with consultancy firms and adept handling of work packages will be crucial, providing further advantageous experience.
Working closely with vendors, suppliers, and Digital Product Owners, you will ensure that the team is equipped with the necessary prerequisites for success, actively addressing impediments. Given the context, prior experience in the automotive industry is considered advantageous, while expertise in Embedded Software Development, Configuration Management, or proficiency in digital tools creation is deemed meritorious for this role.
To succeed in this position, we anticipate that you will require the following essential soft skills:
A passion for leading and developing others.
You are curious, positive, and a true people-person.
You enjoy empowering people and embracing an agile mindset and culture.
We believe that you are a person who possesses a high level of integrity and professionalism and has an aspiring leadership style.
Your communication skills are excellent, and you value collaboration and balancing of different stakeholders as this will be your context daily as scrum master.
You like to create a safe and creative environment for your teams, enabling speed innovation and collaboration within and between teams.
Do you want to take the next step with us, joining our transformation journey? Then join us!
Curious, and have some questions? Feel free to contact me!
Hanni Godoy, Head of Vehicle Software RnD, Volvo Group Digital & IT, hanni.godoy@volvo.com
Union Representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Carina Sachade - +46 73 9024083
Volvo Business Services AB
GÖTEBORG
Group Digital & IT Jobbnummer
