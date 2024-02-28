Manager of System Integration and Verification Giraffe 1X
2024-02-28
Your role
We are looking for a Manager of System Integration and Verification with passion to work in an environment close to our customers with our exciting product Giraffe 1X.
The group consists of 13 system engineers with experiences from several of our surface-based products. You are coaching and leading your team towards common strategic goals, and develop common tools and adopt processes, to support and facilitate their work. You will promote creativity, new ideas, business thinking and cooperation.
As a manager of this group, you will be part of the System Integration & Verification Management Team. You will have your own individual area of responsibility, but you also interact and contribute to the department strategy and goals. The leadership team works closely together and each team member contributes with their individual experiences and strengths. Together we are creating an engaging and including work environment and work towards our vision to strengthen our employees and develop products in world class.
The Surveillance Spirit - Drive, Trust, Expertise and Diversity - is key for our success.
Being a manager within the System Integration & Verification department also means that you contribute to the overall development of BU Surface Sensor Solutions. You will have a close cooperation with the other groups within Surface Design as well as other functions within BU Surface and BA Surveillance.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with passion for our products and a strong belief in the competence and commitment from our employees. You are confident in your leadership and have the ability to drive change and progress. You have an interest in technology and a desire to continuously evolve our products and improve customer satisfaction.
You find support in our processes and adopt them to improve progress and output. You create good conditions for structure and planning.
You have a coaching leadership and actively build relationships within and across the organization. Your communicative skills and ability to share knowledge, inspire, motivate and empower the organization will be of outmost importance.
You will have an important role in our expansion of our sites in UK and Halmstad and you enjoy working close to our customers and planning customer activities such as demonstrations of our products.
We also assume you have:
*
Experience of leading and coaching people
*
Skills to combine strategic thinking with operational actions
*
Strong business understanding and customer focus
*
Strong drive, creativity and ability to generate energy
*
Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification in a business oriented or technical discipline
*
Experience of lab- and test-environment
*
Ability to work in an international environment
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
