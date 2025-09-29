Manager Maintenance Control
Manager Maintenance Control
Do you thrive in a leadership role where safety, compliance, and performance are at the heart of everything you do? Are you motivated by leading teams, driving operational excellence, and ensuring aircraft reliability? If so, the Manager Maintenance Control role at SAS could be the ideal next step for you.
As Manager Maintenance Control, you will play a central role within SAS' CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization) and the Technical Operations division. You will lead a team of around 30 professionals and ensure that maintenance operations are carried out safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with EASA and local authority regulations. Reporting to the Head of Maintenance Planning and Control, your leadership will be crucial in achieving key operational performance targets such as on-time performance and aircraft availability.
Challenges you will work on
In this exciting and responsible role, you will oversee the daily maintenance operations, making sure activities are executed according to schedule and in compliance with regulations. You will ensure safety and regulatory adherence while continuously looking for ways to improve operational processes.
You will work closely with the planning department to develop and optimize maintenance schedules, ensuring aircraft availability meets operational needs. You will also provide technical guidance and support for complex issues, oversee troubleshooting, and implement effective solutions.
Budget responsibility and cost efficiency are part of your remit, alongside maintaining quality standards and introducing innovative practices and digital tools to strengthen performance. In addition, you will represent Maintenance Control in cross-functional projects, collaborating with stakeholders across the airline and with external service providers.
The Team
You will lead a dedicated team of around 30 maintenance professionals. The team values collaboration, safety, and continuous improvement, and you will play an important role in motivating, coaching, and developing them. Together, you will drive excellence, ensure operational reliability, and maintain a culture of learning and accountability.
To be successful, we believe you have
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience within aviation, preferably with at least 3 years in a supervisory or managerial role.
An EASA Part-66 AML Category B/C (not required to be valid but should cover SAS-operated aircraft types), or equivalent technical background.
Experience with continuing airworthiness, aircraft maintenance, and regulatory requirements.
Strong leadership and people management skills, with proven ability to lead and inspire teams.
Familiarity with maintenance contracts and interface procedure manuals.
Practical experience of working with AMOS (Swiss-AS MMIS system).
Understanding of IOSA standards, EASA regulations (EU 1321/2014), ICAO requirements (ETOPS), and Safety Management Systems.
Excellent communication skills in English, with the ability to convey technical information clearly across all levels.
Strong analytical skills, sound judgment, and the ability to make decisions under pressure.
Resilience and adaptability in a fast-changing and demanding operational environment.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer an international, fast-paced working environment with strong focus on safety, sustainability, and operational excellence. As part of our team, you will contribute to shaping the future of aviation while also developing your own career.
You will enjoy benefits such as:
Discounted travel across the SAS network.
Health and wellness programs.
Discounts on hotels, car rentals, airport services, and more.
A collaborative culture that values teamwork, innovation, and continuous learning.
Additional information
Application deadline: 17/09/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously.
Desired start date: As soon as possible.
Position: Full-time (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period.
Location: Frösundavik (Stockholm).
A background check will be conducted as this is a security-classified position.
Please note that we cannot accept applications by email due to GDPR regulations.
Come and fly with us!
