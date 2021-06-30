Manager IT4IT - Tele2 Sverige AB - Chefsjobb i Stockholm
Manager IT4IT
Tele2 Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
We are looking for a manager that will lead a department, currently known as 'IT4IT', a name that is aimed to be changed as a first step once you join, in order to mark the start of a transformation journey. 'IT4IT' is part of the business unit Digital Capabilities and Technology (DCT) and division DCT Operations and has the objective of operating, developing and transforming IT systems, solutions and services that are critical to a set of main processes within the company.
You will play a key role in making fundamental changes to systems and solutions supporting the heart of the Tele2 business and its operational processes. Our customers' service experience is highly dependent upon the success of this transformation.
As Manager 'IT4IT', you will be heading a strong team of employees and consultants and managing a set of Service Persons. You will collaborate tightly with peers and be part of a leadership team headed by the division manager of DCT Operations.
Responsibilities include
Define and lead IT transformation initiatives with the aim to simplify and automate, enable a data-driven way of working, provide the end-users with a positive experience and deliver high cost effectiveness - all in accordance with target architecture, partially defined by the department
Transformation of Service Management platforms (ticketing systems supporting e.g. Incident, Problem and Change Management processes), while efficiently running existing platforms during transformation
Operate and develop systems used internally supporting collaboration, development, test management, project planning and follow-up (e.g. Jira, Confluence, Miro, GitLab)
Ensure outstanding leadership and management of your team in good accordance with the Tele2 core values
Manage supplier agreements and run sourcing activities together with Procurement
License management
Management of offshore development and operations
IT Service management
Management of SaaS solutions
Service and Asset configuration management
Requirements
Experience from leading teams based on principles of trust
Experience from lifecycle management of IT systems within the telecommunication and/or IT space
Experience from running sourcing processes for IT systems, solutions and services
Experience from major IT implementation projects and related change management
Fluency in English and Swedish
University degree or equivalent
We believe in a curious and fearless mindset is key to succeed in the role. For the right person this is a great opportunity to learn, develop and really make a difference in what we do. We value that previous experience from similar roles is a strong asset for entering this position.
What Tele2 can give you
Working at Tele2 you will work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be a part of culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact of your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.
We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen. At Tele2, we aim to build an inclusive company in a diverse world and for this position we are happy to see female and international applicants!
The position is located in our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm.
Does this sound like a suitable position for you? If so - we look forward to receiving your application! Selection and interviews are conducted continuously.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Adress
Tele2 Sverige AB
Torshamnsgatan 17
16440 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5839009
Sökord
