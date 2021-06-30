Manager IT4IT - Tele2 Sverige AB - Chefsjobb i Stockholm

Tele2 Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm2021-06-30We are looking for a manager that will lead a department, currently known as 'IT4IT', a name that is aimed to be changed as a first step once you join, in order to mark the start of a transformation journey. 'IT4IT' is part of the business unit Digital Capabilities and Technology (DCT) and division DCT Operations and has the objective of operating, developing and transforming IT systems, solutions and services that are critical to a set of main processes within the company.You will play a key role in making fundamental changes to systems and solutions supporting the heart of the Tele2 business and its operational processes. Our customers' service experience is highly dependent upon the success of this transformation.As Manager 'IT4IT', you will be heading a strong team of employees and consultants and managing a set of Service Persons. You will collaborate tightly with peers and be part of a leadership team headed by the division manager of DCT Operations.Responsibilities includeDefine and lead IT transformation initiatives with the aim to simplify and automate, enable a data-driven way of working, provide the end-users with a positive experience and deliver high cost effectiveness - all in accordance with target architecture, partially defined by the departmentTransformation of Service Management platforms (ticketing systems supporting e.g. Incident, Problem and Change Management processes), while efficiently running existing platforms during transformationOperate and develop systems used internally supporting collaboration, development, test management, project planning and follow-up (e.g. Jira, Confluence, Miro, GitLab)Ensure outstanding leadership and management of your team in good accordance with the Tele2 core valuesManage supplier agreements and run sourcing activities together with ProcurementLicense managementManagement of offshore development and operationsIT Service managementManagement of SaaS solutionsService and Asset configuration managementRequirementsExperience from leading teams based on principles of trustExperience from lifecycle management of IT systems within the telecommunication and/or IT spaceExperience from running sourcing processes for IT systems, solutions and servicesExperience from major IT implementation projects and related change managementFluency in English and SwedishUniversity degree or equivalentWe believe in a curious and fearless mindset is key to succeed in the role. For the right person this is a great opportunity to learn, develop and really make a difference in what we do. We value that previous experience from similar roles is a strong asset for entering this position.What Tele2 can give youWorking at Tele2 you will work in a creative and flexible work environment. You will be a part of culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward. Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact of your work. We provide you with the opportunity to grow and develop through internal paths within the organization.We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen. At Tele2, we aim to build an inclusive company in a diverse world and for this position we are happy to see female and international applicants!The position is located in our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm.Does this sound like a suitable position for you? If so - we look forward to receiving your application! Selection and interviews are conducted continuously.2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Tele2 Sverige ABTorshamnsgatan 1716440 Stockholm5839009