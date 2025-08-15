Manager Injection Moulding & Capping
2025-08-15
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Within Development & Technology, the Packaging Equipment & Automation department has full responsibility for all Tetra Pak packaging lines: it holds ownership of the technical specifications for all filling machines and downstream equipment, from early technology innovation to product life-cycle activities.
Are you interested in a new challenge within a fast-growing and dynamic organisation?
We are looking for a Senior Manager for the Injection Moulding & Capping team, responsible for a group of development engineers, mechanical designers, technical managers, and technology specialists. You will be responsible for ensuring we have people with the right skills and competencies based on the needs and plans of the programme. You will also be functionally responsible and accountable for the Injection Moulding & Capping functions within the Tetra Top and Tetra Rex packaging systems.
You will work closely with the Technical Managers (SSOs) to manage the equipment under your responsibility, and with the Technical Product Owner (TPO) to ensure the full functionality of the system.
You will belong to the Platform Ready to Fill department, report to the Platform Director, and be part of the department's Leadership Team together with other line managers and TPOs.
This position will be located in Lund, Sweden. Some travel is required.
What you will do
As Manager, Injection Moulding & Capping, you will lead, manage, and develop a team of engineers and be accountable for the assigned sub-systems.
In this role, you will:
• Lead, own, and be accountable for the equipment technologies, solutions, drawn components, and specifications for all RTF Injection Moulding & Capping mechanical solutions and functions related to the assigned sub-systems in the Tetra Top and Tetra Rex equipment, ensuring speed of delivery, high quality, and competitive customer cost of ownership.
• Provide technical guidance to SSOs and Scrum teams.
• Work with the SSOs to decide on the sub-system's technical maturity as a basis for consolidated technical recommendations and governance decisions.
• Collaborate with stakeholders in different departments and organisations to define and manage the technical roadmap of the relevant equipment and line, including actively seeking opportunities for new technologies and solutions.
• Be responsible for technical push and the technical plan for the assigned sub-systems, support the definition of Early Innovation activities, and perform activities within the relevant product functions.
• Actively collaborate with academia to capture opportunities for partnerships and leverage the development of new technologies and knowledge.
• Be responsible for coordinating and supporting Early Innovation activities within the Ready to Fill department, together with the Early Innovation department, as the EI representative.
• Ensure the right capabilities, staffing capacity, and know-how in the relevant knowledge areas to participate in product creation activities.
• Own methods, tools, and rigs needed to support development activities within the relevant functions.
• Lead the network for the key competence of In-Line Plastic Moulding
We believe you have
• A Master of Science in mechanical, mechatronic, or automation engineering.
• Very good command of English, both written and verbal.
• At least 10 years of experience in complex technology development including leadership experience
• Proven stakeholder management experience across different departments and organisations
• Proven experience in building and managing high-performing teams.
• Experience working with Tetra Pak packaging equipment and packaging lines is highly meriting.
Strong leadership skills, a high level of drive, and the ability to balance technical ownership with team development are highly meriting. You are expected to work with a high degree of autonomy and support various initiatives within and outside the Ready to Fill department. You will play a key role in supporting high productivity and a strong technical community within the department.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-08-31 .
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Joel Jönsson .
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Sara Johannesson at +4646362964
For trade union information, please contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
