Manager Global Direct Sourcing, Epiroc Sourcing Council
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2022-12-07
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Is strategic sourcing your area of expertise? Do you want to play an important role in elevated sourcing at Epiroc? Would you like to be an important driving force in securing responsible sourcing for Epiroc?
We offer a unique opportunity to be an important part of Epiroc Global Sourcing. You will support and lead the development of our global sourcing organizations.
Your mission
As Manager for Global Strategic Sourcing, you and your team will support the Sourcing Council to enable the organization to deliver industry-best sourcing excellence, this through defined strategic initiatives.
Your main task is to support and coach a team of 9 Global Sourcing Managers around the world. As well as ensuring a very close collaboration with the local Sourcing Managers and other stakeholders.
You and your team will together with Sourcing at the divisions, develop and safeguard implementation of global processes, strong supplier category management including risk management, responsible sourcing to reach Epiroc 2030 goals for People and Planet, the utilization of Best Cost Country/Regional Sourcing etc.
This position reports to the Sourcing Council chairperson, Vice President Strategic Sourcing PSD.
Your profile
To thrive in the role, we see that you have a university degree and a minimum of 5 years of experience from strategic sourcing and/or supply chain. You have previous experience from leadership and have a good sense of business understanding.
We are looking for a dynamic and result oriented person strong in networking, and with strong customer focus. You have high communication skills and personal drive, works proactively and have a good analytical skill. On top of this you have a positive attitude, and you firmly believe that there is always a better way!
You need to be able to communicate, both verbal and written, in English.
Location and travel
This position is located in Sweden, Örebro or Stockholm. Occasional travel is required.
Other
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022.12.31.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Per Hörner, Vice President Strategic Sourcing, per.horner@epiroc.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Maria Roseen, maria.x.roseen@external.epiroc.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66139-41092152". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Maria Roseen +46196707567 Jobbnummer
7239588