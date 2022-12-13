Manager For Fpga Development Team
2022-12-13
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are seeking a new Manager for our Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) development team at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. The FPGA team currently comprises of 25 people with extensive knowledge and experience in developing our FPGA solutions for the future. This role will require a mix of both managerial and technical skills and you will be one of our senior line managers with flexible working arrangements together with a competitive compensation package.
At Hitachi Energy we strive to help solve the World's energy crisis by providing solutions for the efficient transportation of "green" electricity from its place of generation (eg. Off-shore wind farms, hydroelectric power stations, solar-cell farms, etc.) to our factories & cities. By bringing sustainable energy to more people, we can help reduce our impact on the planet.
You will have managerial responsibility for a technical team comprising of Software developers, FPGA developers and Verification engineers in a dynamic and flexible environment and which strives towards quality and on-time delivery.
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed below; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team. Come as you are and be ready to learn. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
Your responsibilities
Manage the FPGA development team currently comprising of 25 experienced engineers and help create an innovative & productive environment.
Set and follow-up on annual targets.
Plan and control the departmental budget.
Ensure the FPGA development process is followed including modeling, RTL design, simulations, as well as module & sub-system level verifications.
Your background
The successful candidate shall have an M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Engineering or similar area, preferably with ASIC/FPGA/SoC focus.
Prior managerial experience.
Experience or knowledge about working in an Agile® organization, preferably SAFe®.
Experience with the hardware description languages VHDL/Verilog, as well as scripting and simulations is considered a plus.
You are a self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as having strong communicative and collaborative skills.
A good working knowledge of English, both written & spoken, is required.
More about us
If you feel this could be the next step in your career, send your application until 13 January 2023! The selection will take place continuously.
Recruiting Manager Stephen Palmer, stephen.palmer@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 240-78 29 86, Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 240-78 33 04, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to the Talent Acquisition Partner Kirsi Lehto, Kirsi.lehto@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
