Manager Cab Exterior
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We ar
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Do you think appearance and style is everything? Then look no further!
Cab Exterior section are now looking for our next star and leader for the "Exterior, front and side" group. In this position you will make full use of your networking skills and product development knowledge, while coaching your team members. You and your team will make a true impact on the world we live in and the future of Volvo trucks.
Who we are
"Exterior front and side" is a vital part of the Volvo GTT CAB Exterior section. Based in Gothenburg, our team holds global responsibility for Volvo heavy duty trucks exterior (FH, FM and FMX). Your direct reporting team consists of a group of skilled engineers with diverse backgrounds, from more experienced engineers to juniors. Additionally, our teams in Bangalore, India are deeply integrated with the Gothenburg team, forming a robust global network dedicated to the development of advanced automotive technology. Our primary focus lies in developing critical components such as front lids, grills, side fenders, identity panels, sun visors and much more. Our core competence lies within injection molded plastic parts.
We are ambitious and confident at what we do, which is why we prefer to do in-house development of our components.
What You Will Do
As a Group Manager for CAB Exterior, front and side, your role is twofold: part product owner and part people leader. In our context, the product ownership means that you together with your team ensure a seamless production of our current offerings, drive the development of future products, and strategize for the future.
As people leader your main responsibilities will include managing the employee lifecycle for direct reports, encompassing recruitment, performance management, and competence development. Additionally, you will provide coaching and guidance to team members, fostering both professional growth and project success.
You will be part of the Cab Exterior section management team, consisting of three group managers, several cross functional technical leaders and a section manager. Together we secure the deliveries from the section.
Who You Are
We believe that you thrive in a collaborative environment since you are skilled in networking and communication. Thus, navigating a cross-functional environment, representing our organization across a wide range of stakeholders, comes naturally to you. Motivating and developing diverse teams is one of your greatest passions and you feel comfortable navigating complex technical challenges while maintaining a focus on team dynamics. This role requires you to be decisive and courageous, having the demands from our customers in focus.
We also think that you can put yourself into the costumer's shoes and what they expect from a premium product.
We believe you have the following knowledge and experience
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in Mechanical engineering
• Several of years of experience in product development within the automotive industry, with a focus on exterior plastic components. Solid knowledge in injection molded plastic and metal components.
• Very good knowledge in the development process.
• Experience in line management
• Fluent in English, verbal and written
• Familiarity with Agile methodologies and global team management.
What We Offer:
Joining us means becoming part of a highly supportive and resilient section level. Our team culture is built on trust, collaboration, and mutual support, where every member contributes to the collective success.
You will have the opportunity to work alongside highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities for both professional and personal development. We trust the individual and act as a team.
Join us and be part of the development of the best trucks in the world!
Last application date: June 17th.
We are looking forward to receiving your application! For more information please contact:
Ulrika Ohlsson, Section manager Cab Exterior: ulrika.ohlsson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9810-42543354". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Ohlsson Ulrika 031660000 Jobbnummer
8712706