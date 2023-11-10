Maintenance Technician
2023-11-10
Some of Europe's largest companies have put their faith in Norhvolt. To make green bateries of the highest standard, we need people like you to help us drive this mission forward. Passionate problem-solvers who would like to make a meaningful impact and shape history together with us. We are now looking for people who have the right mindset and want to work as a Maintenance Technician.
About the job
As a Maintenance Technician you will work in our top modern facility in Skellefteå, Sweden, making sure that machinery and production equipment are kept in good condition, and receive the service needed to prevent downtime. Should downtime occur, however, you will help to investigate what's wrong, how to fix it and learn how it can be avoided in the future. The work is critical to keeping production lines working optimally.
At Northvolt you will be part of a fast-growing company with high-energy and a dynamic environment. Our production will run 24/7 including weekdays, weekends and all the holidays. The shifts will rotate between morning, evening and nights and we need you to be able to rotate between all the shifts.
You will work in close collaboration with other maintenance colleagues, operators, shift leaders, quality and environment personnel. You will be part of a team where each and everyone counts to make this a success. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. The Maintenance Technician is a vital member of the Maintenance team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Execute corrective electrical, mechanical, and pneumatic maintenance for our equipment to keep our equipment available at all times
Define and execute preventive maintenance
Improve the existing and build new equipment
Define critical spare parts and implement efficient spare part management
Perform extraordinary maintenance regarding internal and external parts of the property within specified intervals
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Minimum 3 years of previous experience in maintenance or production
Have great English written and oral skills
The willingness to learn
Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Good technical knowledge about mechanical, automation, hydraulic and pneumatic
Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in industrial environment
Hot work certificate
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Personnel success factors
Very strong safety mindset
Communicative
Highly organized and result driven
Service-minded and determined to create a great working environment
Strong understanding of cultural fit and its implications
Negotiation skills
Shows grit and determination
Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
About Northvolt
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Så ansöker du
