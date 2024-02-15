Data Protection Representative, Volvo Group
Volvo Group
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Being part of Volvo Group you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will:
* Inform, train and advise the Group Functions on privacy compliance and implementation of and adherence to relevant steering documents and processes - in alignment with Group Privacy Office, legal counsels and other Data Protection Representatives.
* Develop specific instructions, templates etc. where needed - in alignment with legal counsel and Group Privacy Function.
* Manage the Data Subject Rights requests and Personal Data Breach reporting activities, according to guidance from Group Privacy Office.
* Promote and drive the implementation of Privacy by Design in ongoing projects / change initiatives.
* Oversee the quality of the Group Functions subset of the record of processing (data catalogue).
* Implement measures to provide Group Function specific privacy notices, where required - in alignment with legal counsel and privacy function.
* Responsible to monitor the Group Function ongoing compliance.
* Participate in regular meetings with the Volvo Group Privacy Network and different Group Function process owners
Point of contact to coordinate, support and deliver required reports within the Group Functions -related to data privacy control/audit activities
Your future team
You will be part of the Group Function Privacy team, while dedicated working for different Group Functions.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
* Sound knowledge of the GDPR regulation and other regulation affecting data protection and their practical applications
* Knowledge of the Volvo Group and TD/BA/GF processes, data flows and information systems and applications
* Knowledge of information security principles and practice
* Sound knowledge of information risk analysis and risk management
* Passion to understand and deep dive into processes and data flows.
* Enthusiasm for digital ways of working and assess possibilities to simplify processes.
Fully proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
* Working in a great team passionate about privacy and data protection.
* Be part of the amazing privacy community group with knowledgeable data privacy professionals, legal counsels, and compliance officers
* Work globally and cross-functionally in Volvo Group
Opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
This position is located in Gothenburg.
Last application date is Thursday, February 29.
Selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
For further information, please contact:
Danielle Feiter Chief Privacy Officer, danielle.feiter@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Legal & Compliance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by coordinating and providing services within the following areas: Legal, Governance, Security and Internal Audit. With Volvo Group Legal & Compliance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. Ersättning
