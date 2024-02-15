Architecture Program Manager
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
What We Offer
Software Engineering R&D at Volvo Cars is proud of being one of the most progressive players within Automotive in transitioning to a next generation electrical system for fast feature integration, always connected and getting better every day from real time data. We enable the transition to a service oriented core computing platform at Volvo Cars vision to give our customers freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.
Are you excited by the complexity of Electrical Architectures involving software systems and are a structured person that has the ability to get a network of talented engineers to work towards a common goal? Then the role as Architecture Program Manager Product Strategy and Architecture is the place for you to prosper! You will be part of a team that has full responsibility for Electrical Architecture and Systemizing the electrical system towards and make sure our future needs and feature growth is secured technically in our platforms. To simplify: You will be the person to guarantee that everything will work in the car.
What You'll Do
Your focus is to make sure our future and current platforms are optimized and governed according to automotive standards. You will keep together technical solutions across platforms but specifically in one program and you strive for balancing complexity, feature growth, variants towards technical risk, competitiveness and cost. You are familiar with concepts such as basetech, UDS, Ethernet and CAN protocols, along with computing infrastructures, ADAS and connectivity, Charging and Propulsion. You will be responsible for that our technical solutions are balanced across all platforms and make sure our journey towards a software driven company is secured. You will work closely together with other Architects, Base Product Development and Chief Architect for Volvo Car OS. You will contribute to SW implementation and have a close collaboration with System designers, SW architects and SW developers. Together you will clarify questions regarding specifications, work processes, system design and quality assurance activities.
Who You Are
You have:
• A University degree in computer science, electrical engineering, mechatronics, applied mathematics or similar.
• General, solid knowledge about Software Engineering
Meritorious
• AUTOSAR BSW Knowledge and knowledge about POSIX environments
• Experience from Embedded SW development
• Experienced in power supply and redundancy methodology including understanding analysis on electrical integration as well as EMC.
• Work experience from the automotive industry, preferably within Volvo Cars and within different domains within the automotive industry (Propulsion, ConX, Vehicle Engineering, Core Computing Infrastructure or ADAS)
• Experience with ISO26262 and ISO 21434
To succeed in this role, we belive that you...
• Share our commitment to develop world-class products with high precision!
• Are known for building trust and showing courage, which gives you a solid foundation to be able to coordinate with several teams among other advantages.
• Are also strongly self-driven, curious, and comfortable to independently plan, manage and monitor your work towards set goals.
• Value quality and strive for simplification and have the experience in industrialization of electrical platforms.
We believe in people and that everyone possesses unique strengths! What is yours?
