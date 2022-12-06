Maintenance Reliability Manager at Nynas!
We offer you a varied and challenging role at the refinery's Maintenance Reliability department! An exciting opportunity to become part of a global company where you can make a big difference. You will be a key player towards our goal of increased production capabilities, reliability and plant improvements.
You will manage and develop a group of engineers divided into five disciplines - reliability, instrumentation, electrical, mechanical rotatory & static.
The Maintenance Reliability Group is responsible to achieve operational excellence for reliability and maintenance engineers in the short and long term, with a focus on continuous improvement and to enhance the reliability of the plant.
Key responsibilities
• Manage and develop a group of engineers within five different disciplines. You will also secure resources, internal as well as external, to ensure your group can fulfill the commitments to the refinery. You are responsible for the quality of delivered services and the budget associated with the Maintenance Reliability group.
• Be part of the Maintenance management team and thereby the support and developer of Nynas Technical Standards, Nynas management system for your group and the group procedures.
• Responsibility for Criticality classifications, Creating Asset Tactics, evaluate present preventive maintenance asset tactics, Top bad actor management, supporting maintenance technicians, and major maintenance revisions.
• Part of the role is operational within one of the disciplines in the group. This includes identifying and investigating equipment performance, setting up follow-up procedures to ensure best practice.
• Develop and apply best practices for installation and maintenance of equipment in cooperation with Nynas engineering.
Candidate profile
To thrive in this position you need to be self-reliant and able to work independently as well as in teams, sometimes under time constraints. You are structured and service minded.
We also believe you are a communicative person with clear and coaching leadership skills. You have a high level of security awareness and risk management skills. Hopefully you are motivated by a varied and fast-paced environment where no two days are the same.
We believe that the successful candidate has a Master of Science in Mechanical-, Electrical- or Instrument engineering or equivalent work experience. Maintenance specific education and 5+ years of experience in reliability maintenance. Today you probably have a similar position in process- or production industry.
You communicate fluently in both Swedish and English.
Contact and application
This is a direct recruitment to Nynas AB, for questions about the job, please contact responsible recruiter sanela.filipovic@nevita.se
Location: Nynäshamn
Interviews and selection are conducted continuously, so don't hesitate to send your application today!
Within Nynas AB's Swedish operations we apply random alcohol and drug testing.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nevita AB
(org.nr 559047-4721), http://nevita.se Arbetsplats
Nevita Kontakt
Sanela Filipovic sanela.filipovic@nevita.se Jobbnummer
7236812