Net Revenue Manager
2024-04-26
Hello. We're Haleon. A new world-leading consumer health company. Shaped by all who join us. Together, we're improving everyday health for billions of people. By growing and innovating our global portfolio of category-leading brands - including Sensodyne, Alvedon, Voltaren, Otrivin, and Nicotinell - through a unique combination of deep human understanding and trusted science. What's more, we're achieving it in a company that we're in control of. In an environment that we're co-creating. And a culture that's uniquely ours. Care to join us. It isn't a question.
With category leading brands built on trusted science and human understanding, and combined with our passion, knowledge and expertise, we're uniquely placed to do this and to grow a strong, successful business.
This is an exciting time to join us and help shape the future. It's an opportunity to be part of something special.
About the role
The main focus of the role will be to drive profitable growth through making Net Revenue Management a winning asset for the organization in order to optimize margin and/or reinvest into brand/customer building initiatives.
Key responsibilities
Define key NRM priorities per country cluster/country considering potential value the initiative can drive.
Apply BU frameworks along NRM pillars of brand portfolio pricing, PPA, mix, promotion management and trade investment in order to maximize NRM value:
Pricing:
Ensure floor price & brand hierarchy adherence
Run monthly pricing reviews - identify recommended actions
Track pricing performance vs. target
Identify major mix opportunities along country, brand, SKU, channel
Run promo effectiveness analysis and support promo strategy refinements based on learnings
PPA: identify price pack opportunities and support implementation of key PPA initiatives
Apply BU standard framework for TI effectiveness (customer segmentation, contract review, annual nego sign off)
Initiate locally relevant projects to drive value
Identify any relevant local NRM opportunities
Analyze external economic factors (GDP, pricing) to make more educated NRM decisions
Run quarterly NRM reviews to discuss performance drivers and identify additional actions to optimize profitable growth
Run quarterly NRM review on customer/brand level, own analysis and drive action
Provide NRM tracking against 3/1 NRM targets
Own NRM target setting for 3/1 planning
Support biannual Cogs review with support of finance/supply (as needed) quantify impact - initiate and track identified actions in close cooperation with BU team
Receive bi-annual cogs update and support identifying key actions per country/country cluster
Validate priorities around brands, brand architecture, countries taking into account learnings from Cogs update
Connect, inspire and take pride in NRM, Act as a strong advisor for the full commercial team and build NRM capability across the organization
Take ownership for the NRM proficiency level across the organization and drive constant improvement
Embed NRM thinking into everything we do by ensuring NRM is reflected in key processes and decision making
Qualifications and skills
Essential
Fluency in English
7yrs+ experience in a sales key account/sales lead or commercial finance lead role - with successful track record
Strong commercial acumen & P&L thinking
Proven analytical skills and confidence with key commercial systems such as Power PI
Ability to inspire, set direction and perform
Simplify and clearly identify key areas of focus in the spirit of "do what matters most"
Effective communication and influencing skills across functions & hierarchies
Strong ability to work across boundaries, lead through others and to connect (with) people
Preferred
University degree in economics, business administration, finance or related
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
At Haleon we embrace our diverse workforce by creating an inclusive environment that celebrates our unique perspectives, generates curiosity to create unmatched understanding of each other, and promotes fair and equitable outcomes for everyone.
We're striving to create a climate where we celebrate our diversity in all forms by treating each other with respect, listening to different viewpoints, supporting our communities, and creating a workplace where your authentic self belongs and thrives.
