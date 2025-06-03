Maintenance and workshop technician
2025-06-03
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems to customers worldwide. HVDC technology is used to transmit electrical energy over long distances with minimal losses. HVDC is also used to connect different power systems.
STRI is an independent accredited high voltage laboratory belonging to HVDC, with customers from all around the world. Our world class laboratory and climate test hall are equipped to handle tests on products with system voltages up to and above 800 kV DC and AC.
Are you ready to take on an exciting challenge? STRI in Ludvika is now looking for a maintenance and workshop technician. In this role you will be a part of High Voltage Laboratory maintenance team. You will be part of a dedicated team, handling a variety of tasks both independently and in close collaboration with colleagues and contractors. As a maintenance and workshop technician you are leading and performing several practical activities in the operation of our high voltage laboratory.
This position is based in Ludvika.
How you'll make an impact
Perform repair, maintenance, construction and manufacturing of auxiliary equipment and of the high voltage test equipment.
Maintenance of the test facilities independently and in collaboration with contractors.
Responsible for the laboratory workshop, including purchase of tools and consumables materials for the operation.
Responsible for maintenance and regular inspections of the laboratory inventories i.e. cranes, transport- and lifting equipment, machines etc.
Your Background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who are true team player with a problem-solving oriented and structured mindset.
To successfully take on this position, you probably have experience of mechanical manufacturing and repairs.
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects and the tasks you work on.
Minimum high school education.
Fluency in both Swedish and English
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us:
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
For more information about this role, please contact Johan Drottesjö, at johan.drottesjo@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9371757