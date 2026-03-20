Main Circuit Equipment Project Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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The opportunity
HVDC is recruiting a dynamic professional with experience in Main circuit equipment to HVDC in Ludvika. The Engineering department primarily focusses on developing new solutions based on market trends, drives innovation, process improvement, and increasing productivity within the HVDC domain. Specifying main circuit equipment and performing equipment related studies. Providing support to our purchase department. Witnessing tests of equipment and participating in commissioning on site. Interacting directly with customers and suppliers as well as work in project teams where technical coordination within scope and technical problem solving is part of this role.
This role is based in Ludvika, Sweden.
Are you excited to be part of HVDC? Do you want to be part of global transformation towards sustainability? We have the right opportunity for you. An optimized solution contributes to less carbon footprint promoting sustainability; you will be part of this transformation journey towards net zero emissions.
How you 'll make an impact
Lead the engineering scope of HVDC projects, including design, procurement, installation, commissioning and standardization.
Closely coordinate with cross functional teams including main circuit design, plant design, supply chain management and project management.
Ensure compliance with safety, quality, and environmental standards.
Identify and mitigate technical risks throughout the project lifecycle.
Coordinate with internal teams, clients, and external stakeholders to ensure alignment on technical requirements and project milestones.
Review and approve technical requirements, including requirement specifications, supplier documentations, and interface specifications.
Ensure compliance with international standards (e.g., IEC, IEEE) and customer specifications.
Participate in factory acceptance testing as part of the project execution.
Your background
Bachelor's or master's degree in Electrical- or Electronic engineering, or Applied Physics .
A couple of years of experience in engineering roles, preferably in HVDC or power transmission.
Comfortable communicating and building relationships in an international environment.
Fluent in English; additional languages, such as Swedish, are added advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting opportunity? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are hiring for multiple positions.
Recruiting Manager Arash Mazaheri, arash.mazaheri@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9810091