Machine Operator

Icehotel Aktiebolag / Maskinförarjobb / Kiruna
2026-07-31


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About the Role:

As a Machine Operator in Ice Production, you play a key role in the process of refining natural ice into finished products. Your daily tasks may include:

Moving ice blocks with a forklift

Operating on our remote-controlled saw system

Producing ice glasses and various ice products using dedicated machines

Packaging, sorting, and storing finished goods

Participating on cleaning the workstation and warehouse

Assisting with ice harvesting from the river

Supporting construction projects and other production-related tasks

Qualifications

Experience in industrial production, construction or related

Good language skills in English and/or Swedish

Ability to troubleshoot and solve minor machine issues

Meritorious

Forklift license B1 and/or C1

Experience with physically demanding tasks such as lifting, manual handling, or working in active environments.

Who are we looking for?

We value personality, teamwork, and willingness to learn. You enjoy practical work, take initiative, and communicate clearly with colleagues. We are looking for someone who has:

Strong social and communication skills

Curiosity and interest in learning new skills

Strong work ethic and responsibility

Requirements:

EU citizenship or valid Swedish work permit

B driving license

About the Position:

Full‐time employment, including an initial 6-month probationary period.

Working hours: Regular working hours are daytime, but shift work, including evenings and weekends may occur depending on production demand and in accordance with Byggnads collective agreement.

Start date: Immediately or as agreed

Location: Jukkasjärvi, Sweden

What We Offer:

Salary according to the collective agreement with Byggnads

A supportive team where personality matters

Staff discounts at Icehotel and all Strawberry hotels in the Nordics

Opportunity to try our Adventure Team activities

We warmly welcome your application!

If you have any questions related to the position, please contact Production Manager:

Milkiyas Mosisa email: milkiyas@icehotel.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Icehotel Aktiebolag (org.nr 556234-7426)
981 91  JUKKASJÄRVI (NORRBOTTENS)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Icehotel

Jobbnummer
10017221

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