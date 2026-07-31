Machine Operator
Icehotel Aktiebolag / Maskinförarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla maskinförarjobb i Kiruna
2026-07-31
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About the Role:
As a Machine Operator in Ice Production, you play a key role in the process of refining natural ice into finished products. Your daily tasks may include:
Moving ice blocks with a forklift
Operating on our remote-controlled saw system
Producing ice glasses and various ice products using dedicated machines
Packaging, sorting, and storing finished goods
Participating on cleaning the workstation and warehouse
Assisting with ice harvesting from the river
Supporting construction projects and other production-related tasks
Qualifications
Experience in industrial production, construction or related
Good language skills in English and/or Swedish
Ability to troubleshoot and solve minor machine issues
Meritorious
Forklift license B1 and/or C1
Experience with physically demanding tasks such as lifting, manual handling, or working in active environments.
Who are we looking for?
We value personality, teamwork, and willingness to learn. You enjoy practical work, take initiative, and communicate clearly with colleagues. We are looking for someone who has:
Strong social and communication skills
Curiosity and interest in learning new skills
Strong work ethic and responsibility
Requirements:
EU citizenship or valid Swedish work permit
B driving license
About the Position:
Full‐time employment, including an initial 6-month probationary period.
Working hours: Regular working hours are daytime, but shift work, including evenings and weekends may occur depending on production demand and in accordance with Byggnads collective agreement.
Start date: Immediately or as agreed
Location: Jukkasjärvi, Sweden
What We Offer:
Salary according to the collective agreement with Byggnads
A supportive team where personality matters
Staff discounts at Icehotel and all Strawberry hotels in the Nordics
Opportunity to try our Adventure Team activities
We warmly welcome your application!
If you have any questions related to the position, please contact Production Manager:
Milkiyas Mosisa email: milkiyas@icehotel.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icehotel Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556234-7426)
981 91 JUKKASJÄRVI (NORRBOTTENS) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Icehotel Jobbnummer
10017221