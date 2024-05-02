Machine Learning Engineer/Data Scientist
Job description
Are you interested in working with machine learning and AI within electric vehicle development? Do you thrive in turning the latest technical developments within ML/AI into data products that will be used all over the world? Would you like to be part of a successful and global company at the cutting edge of digitalization?
Then you may be the one we are looking for!
Basic qualifications
Right now we have a need for those who have a dual strong background in both machine learning/data science AND knowledge or experience from the automotive area, particularly electric vehicles.
In order to succeed in this role, you need to have the following fundamental qualifications:
A minimum of a Master's or a PhD degree in a relevant highly quantitative field such as Data Science, Statistics, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, Machine Learning, Computer Science, Vehicle Engineering or other Engineering/Natural Sciences areas with a strong applied mathematics component or background.
At least 3 years of experience working with advanced analytics, machine learning, data science or algorithm development in a professional environment.
Automotive knowledge and experience within (some of) the areas of electromobility, vehicle energy management, energy modeling of vehicles, battery technology.
Fluent in at least one of the popular programming languages for advanced data analysis and machine learning such as Python and R or similar languages.
Experience in developing machine learning models and pipelines in ML libraries such as Tensorflow or Pytorch and scikit-learn.
Spoken and written fluency in English.
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
B driving's license.
Experience form working in an agile way.
CI/CD experience.
Experience using JIRA and git.
Experience from working with and developing machine learning models for Time Series data.
Extensive experience of the development of deep-learning models.
Experience working with Transformers and LLM ML architectures.
Experience working with Federated Learning.
Experience from multiscale modeling of batteries, from cell-level to pack-level, especially the modelling and characterization of battery degradation.
Experience from the (energy) modelling of electric vehicle powertrains.
High familiarity with the impact of environmental factors on electric vehicle performance and energy consumption.
Experience with the tools and techniques needed for the deployment of ML models in production environments.
Up-to-date with the latest algorithmic and architectural developments within the areas of ML and AI, particularly within the automotive application area.
We attach a great importance to your personality and your willingness to develop yourself together with us. As such, we believe that you meet the following:
You have an interest, desire as well as habit of adopting new technologies.
You are a strong communicator who is able to quickly create strong relationships.
You have a highly analytical mindset and are both meticulous and structured.
You are an initiative taker who is both flexible and sees solutions instead of problems.
You make sure that your deliverables are of high quality and respect the set deadlines.
As you will be working as a consultant, you thrive in highly international collaborative environments.
We offer
Welcome to Sigma Technology Experience! We're a company of 30, backed up by the muscles from Sigma Technology Group. As we're currently expanding, we're seeking individuals who believe in the power of Data to make a difference. We value those who aspire to not only work as consultants but also contribute to shaping our workplace, culture, and strategies for ongoing skill development and staying current in our evolving industry.
As a consultant at Sigma Technology, you get the opportunity to work with world-leading companies together with your colleagues. We deliver everything from expert consultant assignments to entire teams and larger projects. Together with your manager, we make sure that you get an assignment that suits both you and us.
We also believe in building long-term professional relationships, and therefore strive to create an environment where you will enjoy working for a long time!
At Sigma Technology, we are incredibly proud of being one of Sweden's most recommended employers in 2023! Ersättning
