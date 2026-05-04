Machine Learning Engineer
Einride AB (publ) / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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We are growing our team and looking for a skilled and passionate Machine Learning Engineer within in multi-modal perception systems for autonomous driving applications. The ideal candidate has strong software engineering skills and experience in designing, developing and transitioning R&D solutions into final products.
You will:
Research and develop state-of-the-art machine learning/deep learning models and architectures to advance our perception stack
Develop machine learning solutions and deep neural networks to address self-driving challenges such as multi-modal sensor fusion, object detection and classification, scene understanding, tracking and behaviour modelling
Set up automated training pipelines and drive performance improvements
Integrate, validate, and deploy production-ready solutions
Collaborate with other members in the Perception organization to continuously improve the perception stack
Collaborate closely with experts from System Engineering, Localization, Planning, and other teams to build a safe, deployable systems.
We expect you to have:
Technical background: PhD or highly qualified MS in one of the following: Robotics, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics, or a related field,
Foundation in linear algebra, data structures, algorithm design, and complexity analysis.
Experience in C/C++ and Python, and strong problem-solving skills. You are passionate about solving real-world robotics challenges in the context of autonomous driving.
This is a full-time position based in Gothenburg or Stockholm. You will be part of a truly diverse, high performing team with a common passion for sustainability and making things happen in an innovative way. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since selection and interviews are held continually.
Please note that as part of our standard recruitment process, we conduct a background control on the final candidate for this role. This may include verification of education, employment history, any relevant professional certifications or other information that may be of our interest.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Einride AB (publ)
(org.nr 559074-8926)
Mailbox 1544 Göteborg (visa karta
)
411 41 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Einride AB Jobbnummer
9890373