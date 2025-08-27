Machine Learning Engineer
2025-08-27
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Are you passionate about Machine Learning? Do you know your way around data?
In this role you'll be responsible for building machine learning based systems and conduct data analysis that improves the quality of our large geospatial data. You'll be developing NLP models to extract information, using outlier detection to identifying anomalies and applying data science methods to quantify the quality of our data. You will take part in the development, integration, productionisation and deployment of the models at scale, which would require a good combination of data science and software development.
We offer a hybrid working model, with an expectation to be on-site at the office three days per week.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with a Master's degree (MSc) in a relevant field and at least 3 years of experience working with machine learning.
To succeed in this role, you need to be a problem solver who enjoys tackling complex challenges. You should have strong programming skills in Python, Scala, or Java, along with hands-on experience in machine learning and data science, including classification, feature engineering, clustering, anomaly detection, and neural networks. A solid understanding of classic ML algorithms, such as SVM, Random Forest, Naïve Bayes, and KNN, is essential. Experience with deep learning libraries like PyTorch, TensorFlow, or Keras, as well as familiarity with data science frameworks such as Scikit-learn, NumPy, and Pandas, will be highly valuable. Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, are also crucial.
It's a bonus if you have experience in NLP, information retrieval, or data mining, as well as skills in statistical modeling and predictive analytics. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who has a solution-oriented mindset, enjoys working in a fast-paced and collaborative environment, and is always eager to explore new technologies. If you are passionate about digitalization and innovation, we would love to hear from you.
Additional Information
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We are courageous and dedicated team players who constantly strive to possess the market's sharpest skills. We also know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure.
At AFRY, you will also enjoy:
A forward-thinking workplace with comprehensive benefits, including wellness allowances and parental leave supplements.
Continuous learning opportunities and career development tailored to your goals.
A vibrant work culture through Club AFRY, offering activities like cultural events, sports, and book clubs.
Welcome to submit your application, the deadline is 2025-09-30.
Contact person for questions:
Per Svensson, Section Managerper.t.svensson@afry.com
Read more about the recruitment process at AFRY here: https://afry.com/en/join-us/job-application-guide
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
