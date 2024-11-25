Machine Learning Engineer
2024-11-25
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Machine Learning Engineerin our Stockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
As a Machine Learning Engineer in Viaplay's Data Science group, you will play a crucial role in developing and deploying state-of-the-art ML solutions that drive customer insights and market intelligence, ultimately informing strategic decisions and enhancing the value of our products and platforms. You will work in an empathic and supportive team with other Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists and Software Engineers who share knowledge and experience in researching and developing data products.
In our toolkit, we already have an ML-powered recommendation system that is highly appreciated by our users. We are now at the beginning of our journey to deliver what the very best machine learning techniques can offer to the wider organization.
Some of your daily tasks will include:
Build, train, and deploy machine learning models
Optimize models for performance and accuracy, and ensure they are production ready
Conducting analyses to identify trends and patterns related to user behaviour and content consumption
Build predictive insights, recommendations, and forecasting capabilities for our ML platform using advanced algorithms, frameworks, and libraries
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
2+ years of professional experience in a Machine Learning Engineer role or similar
Strong grasp of statistical modelling and machine learning techniques, with both theoretical and practical expertise
Proficiency in Python and SQL, experience with data transformation using Spark
Familiarity with scalable model deployment, data pipelines, and the complete model lifecycle
Excellent analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities
Strong communication skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders and translate business needs into data-driven solutions
It's a bonus if you have:
Knowledge of containerizing ML models in a cloud environment such as AWS
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year, an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives includingwellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram!
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Viaplay Group Sweden AB https://www.viaplaygroup.com/
Viaplay Group Jobbnummer
