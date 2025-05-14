Low-code Developer
2025-05-14
About the Job
Novacura is looking for a Low-Code Developer to help businesses work smarter and faster by developing innovative solutions using Novacura Flow-our powerful low-code platform. With Novacura Flow, we help customers streamline and optimize their workflows by seamlessly connecting people, systems, and data. The platform enables organizations to build custom applications with minimal coding, enhancing efficiency, flexibility, and digital transformation. With integrations to leading ERP systems like IFS and SAP, our solutions empower companies to optimize their operations.
As a Low-Code Developer, you'll play a key role in:
Automating and improving business processes using Novacura Flow
Customizing ERP solutions to meet specific customer needs
You will be working in-house at Novacura, collaborating closely with both colleagues and customers to deliver tailored solutions that drive real business value. We are building our presence in Stockholm, offering a dynamic and close-knit team environment. In March, we're moving into a brand-new, centrally located office on Drottninggatan - a great place to grow your career and make an impact.
What are we looking for?We are looking for a service-minded and customer-oriented individual with a flexible mindset. You thrive in a team environment, communicate effectively, and are always eager to learn and grow. In this role, you'll often encounter challenges without immediate solutions-being comfortable with problem-solving, seeking support when needed, and proactively searching for information will be key to your success.
To succeed in this role, you should have: A university degree in Information Science, Technology, or a related field.
2-4 years of experience working with business systems (ERP), process development or database development.
Experience working with a Low-Code platform, such as Microsoft Power Apps/Power Platform, Mendix, Appian, OutSystems or similar.
Proficiency in SQL
Fluency in both Swedish and English (spoken and written).
A proactive and solution-oriented mindset, with the ability to navigate new and complex challenges.
Experience or knowledge of IFS is a plus but not required.
What we Offer
We strongly believe in working with individuals who love what they do. When you get the opportunity to do what you do best, the result will be exceptional. We offer you a global development role in an innovative and fast-growing company at the forefront of technology, and we provide you with the opportunity to deliver real value to the customers. We offer competitive benefits, compensation based on competence/performance and highly talented Novacurians as great colleagues. Novacura offers a strong and open cooperate culture where each and every employee has the opportunity to influence the development of the company and our processes.
How can I find out more?
If you think we're a good match, apply today! Selection is done continuously so don't miss your chance. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Elin Mankert, Talent Acquisition, at elin.mankert@novacura.com
. For questions regarding the position, please contact Camilla Caddeo, Consulting Manager, at camilla.caddeo@novacura.com
.
About Novacura
At Novacura we are passionate about solutions that enable our customers to work smarter and faster in their businesses. We work with several business systems and our own unique product Novacura Flow. We are a global organization with close cooperation between our offices in different countries and we have high ambitions to continue to develop and grow in all our markets. Ersättning
