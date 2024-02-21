Looking for Service Now Project Manager in Stockholm Sweden
2024-02-21
Role and Responsibilities:
Initiation: The Project Manager is responsible for ensuring projects are properly transitioned from Sales to the Delivery Team as per the organization guidelines
Project Plans: Must work with project resources to create and maintain project plans for various types of engagements
Client relationship management: Act as the direct link between the Client and Tech Mahindra during the delivery of a project. Project Managers are expected to communicate in a timely fashion, using the appropriate medium in a professional manner
Scope control: The Project Manager is expected to be well versed in the scope of each engagement, use sound judgement to allow for slight deviations, and follow the Change Order process when necessary
Resource management: Responsible for resource scheduling, burned hours management & reporting, and performance management of all resources assigned to the engagement. This includes working with other PMs to ensure proper scheduling of resources, as well as ensuring that deliverables meet quality standards, and that resources stay within allocated blocks of hours
Financial management: Partner with account teams to ensure invoices are sent out correctly and on time, reporting on profitability, and adhering to financial requirements of the client Reporting: Weekly project status reporting to various internal and external stakeholders, on the topics of: Schedule, Scope, Budget, Risks, Issues, and Action Items Vendor management.
Skills/Qualifications
Must have: 10 years of Project Management experience
Must have: 2 years of ServiceNow experience as a Project Manager or ITIL User, or managing ServiceNow deployments
Familiarity with the ITIL Framework Sound business acumen, and ability to communicate in a timely and professional manner with employees at all levels of organization
Possess the self-efficacy and confidence needed to fuel a personal tenacity in relentlessly following up with action items at all levels in the organization
Experience with MS Project and Microsoft Office Suite
ServiceNow PPM experience a plus
Ability to adhere to and report upon project budgets
Excellent communication skills: verbal, written and presentation
Punctuality, reliability, and a strong work ethic, with the ability to self-manage a must
Background in software development life cycle and managing Agile development engagements a plus
Experience with collecting, analyzing and reporting accurate, confidential information and data within tight deadlines a plus
Collaborate with other project and program team members in a virtual setting Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-22
E-post: AR0035184@TechMahindra.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tech Mahindra Sweden AB
(org.nr 559063-4043) Jobbnummer
8486160