Logistics Coordinator
2025-04-03
At Beiersdorf, home of Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast & Labello we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
As Logistics Coordinator you will collaborate with our Logistics Service provider (LSP) and the Transport provider in order to ensure deliveries according to agreement with customers. You will continuously work to achieve the most cost, efficient and sustainable distribution and warehousing solutions. Keep track on our stock levels in co-operation with our Supply Chain and the LSP and investigate differences.
This is a 12 month Fixed Term Contract.
Your Tasks
Transport Coordinating
Ensure that the daily deliveries are timely and correctly dispatched and administer and resolve any transport related customer claims through close contact with LSP and the Customer Logistics Team. Follow up invoice verification and cost control for the Nordic distribution. Monitor and inform the Supply Chain teams on inbound shipments from PC and 3PL.
Warehousing Coordinating
Keep track on stock levels/status through collaboration with LSP and regular meetings with the Demand and Supply Team. Monitor and resolve any ERP-related issues. Ensure that the daily orders are timely and correctly picked and administer and resolve any warehousing related customer claims through close contact with LSP and the Customer Logistics Team.
Optimization analyzing
Analyze warehousing and distribution set up on a regular basis in order to identify potential improvements throughout the supply chain. Analyze supplier and customer order patterns in cooperation with the Demand & Supply and the Customer Logistics Team. Work closely together with the other Beiersdorf Teams/departments in order to discover value added improvements in ways of working.
Your Profile
This role would suit a Graduate with a degree in Supply Chain or Logistics
Good communication and networking skills
Proactive & self-going
Structured and goal oriented
Good structure & ability to prioritize
Adept at complex problem solving
Good general skills in MS Office
Knowledge of SAP is considered a merit
Good knowledge in English language both in speech and writing
We offer a competitive salary along with an annual bonus (subject to conditions). Other benefits include:- Hybrid working (60% office time), Private health insurance, pension, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness fee, Meal vouchers, discounted product purchases, leave entitlements and wellbeing support to include access to an excellent Employee Assistance Programme.
We embrace Diversity and Inclusion and are committed to providing equal opportunities to all of our applicants - regardless of race, gender, age, religion and beliefs, sexual orientation & gender identity, disability, cultural, ethnic or national origins.
We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN, and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
