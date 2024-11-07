Logistics Associate for an Innovative Tech Company
2024-11-07
Are you ready to contribute to a seamless delivery process and be part of a dedicated team in a tech-driven environment? Apply for the role of Logistics Associate and become a key player in a dynamic and innovative company!
About the Role
As a Logistics Associate, you will play an essential role in managing order processing and ensuring timely delivery of the company's products to customers. Working closely with the logistics team, you'll have the opportunity to help improve workflows and support various business units with their shipping needs. Based in a central Stockholm office, this is a dynamic workplace offering growth potential.This is a 6-month assignment where you will be employed by Wrknest but work on-site with the client.
Your Future Responsibilities
In this role, you will handle various logistics tasks, ensuring efficient and accurate operations. Your daily duties will include:
Processing orders from start to finish.
Picking, packing, and shipping products to customers.
Collaborating with the logistics team to drive continuous improvement of processes.
Supporting different departments with specific shipping needs.
Who We Are Looking For
You have at least one year of experience in a similar logistics role and feel comfortable working in English, both spoken and written. We are looking for a detail-oriented and solution-focused person who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You have an eye for detail and are committed to delivering high quality. As a team player, you are positive, service-oriented, and enjoy working collaboratively.
Other Information
Start: Immediately, with a duration of 6 months.
Location: Central Stockholm
Scope: Full-time, 40 hours per week.
Employment type: Temporary position, fulltime
About Wrknest
At Wrknest, we do things differently. We believe in continually exploring new opportunities and thinking outside the box. When we started, it was to challenge traditional ways of recruiting. In a time of rapid digital transformation, knowledge must be continuously updated to stay relevant. This means being able to adapt quickly. That's why we don't just look at a candidate's CV in recruitment; instead, we focus on overall potential and offer tailored upskilling. This way, we can quickly match the current skill needs in the market. Learn more at www.wrknest.se.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Wrknest AB (org.nr 559293-2213), http://www.wrknest.se
Wrknest
