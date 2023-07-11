Logistics and warehouse employee at Dongjin
Lernia Bemanning AB / Lagerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla lagerjobb i Skellefteå
2023-07-11
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Skellefteå
, Piteå
, Vindeln
, Luleå
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of DONGJIN, we at Lernia are looking for logistics and warehouse employees. An important role where you get hired directly by our client. As a pioneer in the Korean fine chemical industry, DONGJIN has grown steadily along with the development of Korea's electronic materials market. Based on years of experience and competitive expertise in advanced materials technology, DONGJIN Sweden AB has been started. The business has grown over 2 years and will grow from today's 30 employees to approximately 100 employees, the product is CNT-Slurry and the customer is Northvolt.
Key responsibilities
The work includes usual warehouse work such as order picking, packaging and assembly. Truck driving may occur.
You will handle and work with different types of materials, therefore it is important that you are thorough and responsible.
Your work assignments
The work essentially means that:
• load and unload trucks
• have contact with carriers
• manage deliveries
• register in the business system
• SCM
Formal competence:
• High school competence
• Experience in warehouse and logistics work
• Experience in order handling and camp administration
Meritorious:
• Forklift drivers' license
• Experience from logistics and warehouse work
Who are we looking for?
The work can be physically demanding and it is therefore important that you do not have any physical obstacles. If you have worked in warehouse & logistics before, it is strongly meritorious.
Form of employment/extent/place of employment
Fulltime
3-shift
Place of employment: Skellefteå
Application
To apply for the position, click on "Apply for the position" above and fill in the form or log in with your Linkedin account below. Attach your CV (preferably in English) with your application where you describe your relevant experience for the role. We will not read applications received by letter or e-mail.
We work continuously with selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the application deadline! For questions contact Maria Johansson at maria.johansson@lernia.se
Shape the future with us!
Lernia is one of Sweden's leading competence partners in training, staffing and restructuring. We develop people, companies and organizations with the right skills solutions in all stages of working life and the labor market. We contribute to a better match on the labor market and ensure that more people become self-sufficient and that more companies and organizations can strengthen their competitiveness. Read more at Lernia.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia bemanning Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Lernia Bemanning AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7957326