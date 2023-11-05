Siemens Student Worker eMobility Analyst
2023-11-05
eMobility Analyst
Are you passionate about solving some of the world's most pressing challenges? Are you interested in developing your career path within a global technology powerhouse which empowers employee creativity to change, challenge, and influence our business and customer relationships?
The Siemens eMobility team in Sweden is excited to welcome a student worker who is eager to work towards an electrified future. You will have the opportunity to learn in a young organization with high aspirations at our office in Solna.
We offer you:
* Insights and experiences from a fast-developing market and cutting-edge solutions.
* Connect and collaborate with a professional network of 600+ Siemens colleagues in Sweden.
* A personal appointed mentor during your internship to introduce you to life at Siemens and to support your growth during your time with us.
* Approximately two days of work per week.
Your professional profile:
* Master student in engineering or business, studying your third or fourth year.
* Interest and / or knowledge in energy and power systems is preferred, but not required.
* Open minded and solution focused mindset.
* Strong written and oral communication skills.
* Fluent in Swedish is required.
What you will do:
* Work in close collaboration with sales, technical project management and marketing activities pending on personal learning objectives and day to day necessity.
* Business development tasks such as market research and business case development.
* Learn and enjoy!
Interested?
Apply today, we will be interviewing continuously. For questions about the role please contact Hiring Manager Jakob Cederlöf at email: jakob.cederlöf@siemens.com
. For questions about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Erik Ekholm at email: erik.ekholm@siemens.com
About Siemens:
At Siemens Smart Infrastructure, we are shaping an ecosystem that connects the real world with the digital world. Making decisions based on data and analytics empowers our customers to make their energy systems and processes in buildings and industries more efficient and sustainable. Together with our customers, we transform the everyday. For a better tomorrow.
Read more about us at www.siemens.com/emobility
