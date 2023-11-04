Hseq Manager - To Emtunga Engineering For Assignment In Norway
2023-11-04
Welcome to Emtunga, a world-leading manufacturer and total supplier of modular turn-key projects with 45 years of experience in the offshore industry and 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry. In addition to operating in the offshore and life science markets, the company also offers modular high-tech solutions and consulting services in various industry segments and project levels in both Sweden and Norway.
For our client Emtunga, we are looking for an employee to take on the role of HSEQ Manager for a long-term consulting assignment in Stord, Norway. The assignment involves being responsible for, driving, and coordinating the collaborative work in health, safety, environment, and quality in projects at the shipyard in Stord. The current client is Leirvik AS, which among other things, manufactures residential modules for the oil and gas industry in Stord, Norway.
Visit www.leirvik.com
for more information about the current client.
As a consultant, you will work on-site in Stord, Norway, 100%, which means weekly commuting if you live in Sweden. You will be offered a responsible, enjoyable, and stimulating assignment that will lead to attractive development opportunities within your field of expertise as Emtunga's consulting business grows. Access should and is recommended to be immediate, and the project is planned to be completed by December 31, 2024.
Main responsibilities as HSEQ Manager:
In addition to being part of the project management team, where you will monitor and maintain HSEQ processes, you will coordinate HSEQ advisors working on a rotational basis in the project. Your role will be both strategic and operational on-site in production at the shipyard in Stord.
Among your responsibilities:
Follow up and maintain the project's HSE, Risk & Quality Programs.
Manage and coordinate HSE, Quality Assurance & Risk activities in project.
Identify, facilitate, and manage necessary internal and external project audits.
Follow up on deviations and improvements identified in the project.
Contribute to monitoring and updating the Inspection & Test Plan and Quality Surveillance Plan.
Contribute to the process of lessons learned and development.
Provide information and training to project personnel according to the HSE and Quality program.
Responsible for progress reporting within HSEQ, communicate with customers, suppliers, and internal project management, among others.
Weekly/monthly meetings with the customer.
Facilitate Risk Reviews
Follow up on incidents, investigate and report them, including the development of training documents.
Coordinate HSEQ advisors working on a 14/21 rotation.
More information about the project, responsibilities, and authorities will be provided as you progress in the process.
Your Qualities:
As an HSEQ Manager, it is important to be a proactive, confident, and results-oriented leader and diplomat who, with your experience, expertise, and communication skills, can help employees, suppliers, and customers understand the value of actively working to improve health, safety, environment, and quality in their workplace.
• As a person, you are structured, supportive, and very easy to collaborate with.
• You are a clear leader who is accustomed to implementing HSEQ routines in workplaces.
• You are a humble and educational communicator who can inspire and create engagement in your areas of responsibility.
• You are meticulous and systematic in your work and experienced in leading others in projects.
• You are curious and eager to stay informed to quickly learn about the content of the operation, its management platform, and all HSEQ processes.
• As a person, you are communicative and have an interest in other people.
We are looking for someone who wants to contribute to effective leadership in an international environment. You can handle unforeseen events, decisions, and daily changes with a great sense of calm and good situational control. It's important that you can collaborate internationally with all types of project team members with varying levels of expertise.
Your Qualifications:
We are looking for someone with a relevant university education and well-documented expertise in HSEQ and relevant standards.
You should have several years of experience working in the HSEQ field and a solid background in project management, process work, and follow-up tasks. It is a plus if you have worked in a project-driven organization in an international environment, preferably within the manufacturing/offshore industry, where you can demonstrate good references and excellent results.
You should have a strong ability to act operationally.
You should be proficient in written and spoken English and understand Norwegian.
What Emtunga Engineering Can Offer You:
The company is an attractive employer that offers excellent conditions for its employees. You will be provided with a challenging and independent role with significant personal responsibility and opportunities for internal career development. You will be joining an inclusive workplace where solution-oriented collaborations are prioritized. Compensation and other benefits are competitive.
About Emtunga:
Emtunga is a leading total supplier of complex modular turn-key projects, and through the company's well-established execution process, they deliver facilities quickly and cost-effectively to their customers. Emtunga Solutions manages the entire delivery process, from detailed planning through procurement, production, delivery to the customer, and final testing. Module manufacturing takes place in the company's production facility, utilizing best practice processes and routines. Through Emtunga Engineering, a subsidiary of Emtunga, the company also offers various engineering competencies through consulting services to its customers. Emtunga is located in Hovby, Lidköping, and Gothenburg in Sweden, with its sister company Leirvik AS in Norway. The company has an annual turnover of approximately 200 million SEK, and the number of employees is growing. You can find more information about Emtunga on their website at www.emtunga.com. Så ansöker du
