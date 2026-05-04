Logistic Coordinator/ Customs Responsible
NKT HV Cables AB / Logistikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla logistikjobb i Karlskrona
2026-05-04
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
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, Malmö
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, Göteborg
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Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Coordinate international transport and customs for HV cablesNKT in Karlskrona develops and manufactures high-voltage cable solutions that support the global transition to renewable energy. As Logistic & Customs Coordinator, you coordinate international transports and export flows, with focus on customs processes, transport planning and delivery follow-up in a project environment. You will work closely with projects, planning, warehousing and sourcing, and with freight forwarders and customs brokers to ensure compliant, timely deliveries.
Do you enjoy coordinating details where documentation and regulations matter?In this role you are part of the freight forwarding organisation and coordinate international transport and export flows for production and project deliveries.
Your day-to-day work includes customs documentation, transport planning, delivery status follow-up and handling deviations. You will collaborate with internal functions and external logistics partners to ensure that exports are handled in line with applicable regulations and recorded correctly in ERP and support systems.
Your responsibility will be to:
Coordinate and follow up international transports for project and production deliveries
Manage export and customs processes, including documentation and compliance
Coordinate customs handling with freight forwarders, customs brokers and internal stakeholders
Follow up delivery status, deviations and transport risks; act as contact for carriers
Record transport and customs information
You are based in Karlskrona, Sweden, and work in daily contact with internal stakeholders and external logistics partners in an international setting.
Structured coordinator who values accuracy and serviceYou are organised, trustworthy and comfortable working with several parallel flows and stakeholders. You pay attention to detail and keep a steady, structured way of working when priorities change. You communicate clearly and respectfully, and you enjoy supporting colleagues and partners by creating transparency in deliveries and documentation. We expect you to follow up and help find practical solutions when deviations occur.
You also have:
2-5 years of experience in freight forwarding, transport and/or customs handling
Practical experience with international export flows and collaboration with freight forwarders and customs brokers
Good understanding of customs regulations, export documentation and compliance
Experience working in ERP systems, such as SAP
Very good knowledge of Excel (experience from project-based or industrial operations)
Connect logistics and compliance to a greener futureNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have a clear commitment to establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
You will join a collaborative freight forwarding organisation supporting international, project-based deliveries from the Karlskrona site. NKT offers opportunities to build your skills across transport planning, customs processes and ERP-supported logistics in a global company. You will work closely with colleagues across projects, planning, warehousing and sourcing, with a clear link to the renewable energy transition through high-voltage cable solutions.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
Contact and applicationWe will review applications continuously, but we recommend you to apply no later than May 20, 2026. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Dennis Connysson at dennis.connysson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer-Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen-Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8290-44155364". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 23 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Mrs.
Elin Joensson +46 730876316 Jobbnummer
9890714