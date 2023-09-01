Local IT Administrator to Kollmorgen
2023-09-01
Are you looking for an IT position with advanced user support and where you can take great ownership of your tasks in a global high-tech product company? Then this opportunity might be what you are looking for!
About the position
As a Local IT Administrator, you will be a part of our IT team consisting of you and our IT Infrastructure Manager to whom you will report. Together, you will implement global IT solutions considering local business needs. You will support the whole Kollmorgen AGV Team in Sweden consisting of about 100 employees and be responsible for the onsite support of all PC, LAN, and related peripheral equipment.
You will typically receive requests from the Help Desk related to end-users or equipment and will be responsible for seeing those requests through to completion. In some situations, you will need to escalate a request to a 3rd level technician or assist that technician with onsite assistance on a project or problem.
Your role will include tasks such as:
1st and 2nd line support, partly 3rd line support.
Provide feedback to IT applications and infrastructure personnel based on local management and key-user discussions, and vice versa.
Provide PC, network, including the specification, purchase, installation, and configuration of related hardware and software.
Troubleshoot and provide first level diagnosis for PC, network, hardware, and software problems.
Perform user administration, data administration, and file backups for servers.
Perform user setup, password security, and other changes on PC/LAN systems.
Advise, train, and assist users on how best to utilize system and ensure installation of desktop hardware and software according to established standards.
Assist in the installation and troubleshooting of routers, switches, and other network equipment.
Take calls/requests from end-users, entering them into the system, and try to resolve those requests as quickly as possible.
Work to resolve problems in collaboration with global team technicians.
We are looking for you
who want to take on a broad role where no two days are the same - one moment you might be installing servers in our server room and the next you are helping a user with their PC or phone. As this position will involve close contact and support to users, you need to be a service-minded person who enjoys interacting with others and helping out when needed. You do not shy away from reaching out to people, both globally and on our local site. To be successful in this position, you are self-motivated, structured, and thorough with good documentation skills.
Your profile
Academic degree relevant for the position and/or experience from working in a similar role.
Computer operation experience which includes experience in operation, configuration, and maintenance of microcomputers, related peripheral equipment, and software applications.
Experience in training, troubleshooting, and providing technical support to systems users.
Good knowledge of personal computer hardware, software (operating systems and applications) for Linux and Windows.
Knowledge in Server operating system desired - Linux, Microsoft Server, Active Directory. Microsoft Azure, Hyper-V, VMWare.
Networking basic knowledge IP routing, VLAN, DHCP, DNS, WAN, LAN, VPN.
English, both written and spoken is a must since we are a global company.
As some support cases will be in Swedish on another local site, Swedish in both speech and writing are required.
About us
Kollmorgen Automation is a Regal Rexnord brand, and we have our headquarter in Mölndal, Sweden. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Systems and Mobile Robots. An AGV system is a fleet of mobile robots that automatically transport goods in a network of fixed virtual roads, designed according to the specification of the site, e.g., a warehouse. The about 120 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing, and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
Free parking outside our office
Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
6 weeks' vacation!
Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
Apart from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
Full-time employment. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want to develop yourself together with us!
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so send your application as soon as possible. Welcome with your application!
