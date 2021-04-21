Linux kernel Developer R&D to Atlas Copco in Sickla - Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB - Datajobb i Nacka
Linux kernel Developer R&D to Atlas Copco in Sickla
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Datajobb / Nacka
2021-04-21
To be in the forefront of the market, we are looking for you who want to join a committed and customer focused team developing new exiting products. Together we are developing high quality software used by customers world-wide. You are most likely using our customers' products daily.
About the job
We are an international team, and part of a 300 people strong R&D department in Sickla, with broad competence in the Linux platform and build systems. We work in an agile environment close to products where new initiatives and possibilities constantly emerge. You will join one of our projects doing technical design and implementation of new features. Together with your colleagues, and in close collaboration with market and other departments, you are involved in every step - from initial idea to final product. Your main responsibility is to develop device drivers for our own boards.
For me as a manager, collaboration and continuous innovation is of outmost importance. To achieve our goals, great teamwork and open dialogue is a key. To ensure that ideas are realized, it is essential to continuously keep an environment where we utilize all available skills through cross functional teams.
What you can expect from us
A friendly, family-like atmosphere
Plenty of opportunities to grow and develop
A culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behaviour and integrity
Potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
New challenges and new things to learn every day
Access to global job opportunities, as part of the Atlas Copco Group
Your profile
You are a C developer with debugging skills for Linux and device driver development. Preferably you have experience of ARM CPU's and working close to the hardware.
Experience in any of following areas will be considered a plus: Yocto, BitBake, Open Source projects, C++, JTAG, Python and bootloaders.
You hold a technical university degree or a Master of Science in Software Engineering. You are a true team player with a "can-do" attitude, is easy to interact with and eager to learn.
For more information
My name is Laban Bondesson and if you have questions, I am happy to answer them. Call me on +46 708 10 44 28 or connect with me on LinkedIn or e-mail: laban.bondesson@atlascopco.com.
Selection is ongoing, so do not hesitate to get in touch with us!
Start a journey towards something greater
At Atlas Copco we believe in challenging the status quo, always looking for a better way. Our caring culture and leading-edge technology enable us to innovate for a sustainable future. With us you become part of a global community of passionate people making a tangible impact on people's lives.
We offer a wide range of interesting job roles and many opportunities to grow. This is where it begins - Join us at the Home of Industrial Ideas.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-21
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
Sickla Industriväg 19
13154 Nacka
Jobbnummer
5709030
