Line Planner Valve Engineering
2024-04-18
We are looking for a Line Planner Valve Engineering for HVDC to act as the center of expertise for planning and scheduling within the Line Planning organization. In this role, you will ensure that best execution practices are applied in tenders and project and will actively contribute to plan, monitor, and report these activities within your group. You will also provide operational support to the project planners and project managers within HVDC Valve Project Management team on ad-hoc basis. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks within engineering planning.
Your responsibilities
The Line Planner Valve Engineering is responsible to oversee engineering and design for each project on a macro level in order to ensure timely completion of the tasks.
Support line and project managers in planning methodology and on understanding and analyzing schedule progress and reports.
The Line Planner develops specific expertise in planning and execution of the line organizations scope in EPC HVDC deliveries.
Establish accurate scheduling methods, best execution practices, and ensure that this is reflected in type schedules applied in project and tenders.
Compiles information, analyses and makes recommendations in formats that assist effective management and decision making.
Work with line managers to align resource capacity with project and tender demands
Assist project managers in tenders and start of projects to ensure that best planning and execution practices are applied.
Your background
You have a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or equivalent.
Knowledge and experience from engineering planning, preferably with HVDC technology.
You are structured, flexible and hold some qualifications in project management.
You have skills in planning and controlling a time schedule and have prior experience using Primavera P6 or MS Project.
You have genuine technical interest and are always open to develop your skills within other fields.
Knowledge how to use Microsoft's Office suite of software, especially Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
Fluent in written / spoken English, Swedish language skills would be an advantage.
You are a dynamic and social person who enjoys working with people from various business areas and parts of world.
More about us
A team with great co-operation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join! Welcome to apply before 15th of May 2024! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Rachit Sharma, +46 107-38 34 80, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15
