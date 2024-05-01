Junior System Engineer to a global company within the electronics industry!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Think of the most advanced electronics products You can imagine. Then open Your mind and go beyond this thought. What technology creates these products?Our clients technology does. They are special and a world-leading production equipment supplier. A spearhead in the electronics industry. Now they are searching for a Junior System Engineer.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a System Engineer in the Process, Metrology & Test Center, you will be deeply involved in the system-level integration and verification activities for our pattern generator products. This role combines practical, hands-on work within our cleanroom environments with theoretical analysis to understand system principles thoroughly. You will drive enhancements across our existing product lineup and contribute to the research and development of new innovations. Collaborating not only within R&D but also across other departments, you will ensure that theoretical advances are transformed into practical, market-ready solutions. Your key responsibilities will include:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Systematic integration of new subsystems to enhance overall product functionality.
• Planning and executing verification testing to validate system and subsystem performance.
• Performing regression testing to ensure continuous product quality and compliance with industry standards such as ISO 9001.
• Advanced troubleshooting and comprehensive analysis across a broad spectrum of challenges.
• Proactively identifying and implementing process improvements throughout the product lifecycle.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A degree in Engineering (physics, mechanical engineering, electronics, or a related field)
• Proficiency in English and Swedish, with effective communication skills both in writing and speaking
• Practical experience in integration and verification of complex systems, preferably involving a broad range of technologies
It is meritorious if you have
• Relevant industry experience is beneficial, but we also welcome applications from recent graduates who have a solid academic background and a keen interest in technology.
• Experience with Linux/Unix environments
• Basic knowledge of lithography processes and cleanroom operations
To succeed in the role, your have strong analytical skills, complemented by a practical and proactive approach to problem-solving.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15104159". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8650916