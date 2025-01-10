Level Designer for Indie Horror Game
As a Level Designer, you will be primarily responsible for the creation of blockouts all the way through to fully arted, lit and shippable levels. The game project is an indie survival horror built in Unreal Engine 5, set in post-apocalyptic South Korea. You will be working closely with other artists and level designers to ensure we meet strictly defined quality goals. In addition, you will be responsible for lighting the level to a performant standard and comfortable enough with blueprints and working closely with programmers to build the required logic in your levels. You will have sole responsibility over a large position of the level design workload and therefore self-motivation and initiative are a must.
Must have:
At least 1 year of experience working in Unreal Engine 5 (professional experience not required)
Good knowledge of lighting principles
Strong blueprint knowledge and understanding of interfaces, optimization and variables
Experience of working in a team and to deadlines
Strong knowledge of optimization methods
Experience of working with subversion (Perforce preferred)
Knowledge of tracking tools such as JIRA and Confluence or similar
Excellent English and communication skills, both written and verbal
Strong ability to self-motivate and take initiatives on workflow improvements
Nice to have:
Knowledge of C++ to a basic standard for efficient communication with programmers
Knowledge of Python to a basic standard for editor scripting and workflow improvements
Prior experience with horror titles
Experience with working in a remote team, cross-continentally
Knowledge of 3D art terminology for efficient communication with artists
Knowledge of animation terminology for efficient communication with animators
