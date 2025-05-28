Legal Engineer
Legora AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Legora
We founded Legora with a simple thesis: AI is going to fundamentally change how legal work gets done. In 2023, we started as a startup called Leya in the basement of the biggest law firm in the Nordics. Through shared efforts, mutual growth, and true problem-solving, we built a product tailored to the needs of lawyers at the top firms. The spirit from those days remains.
Today, Legora is the world's first truly collaborative AI for lawyers. The platform is embedded in thousands of lawyers' everyday life in nearly 20 countries by over 250 clients, and helps them work more efficiently, accurately, and devote more time to complex problem solving and high-impact, strategic work.
With offices in New York, London and Stockholm, we are on a mission to empower exceptional lawyers by unleashing their expertise. Our team of product builders and lawyers ship fast and innovate - with our users and clients.
That's where you come in...
What you'll be doing
Let's get the tricky part out of the way: this role doesn't fit neatly into a traditional box. It's part legal ops, part product specialist, part solutions architect, and part client whisperer. If you enjoy roles that stay static, this probably isn't it. Your mission is to help our clients, some of the most respected legal teams in the world, get the absolute most out of our platform.
Some of what you'll be up to:
Acting as a thought partner to clients - building trusted relationships, addressing tricky pain points, and identifying high-value opportunities for them to scale their use of Legora.
Working together with Customer Success in taking full ownership of client relationship - from running pilots in the early stages, to onboarding new users, and ultimately guiding full-firm adoption across major law firms and corporate legal departments.
Be the voice of the user inside Legora - sharing insights that directly inform product development, roadmap priorities, and strategic direction.
Delivering clear, confident product demos and training that bring the power of our platform to life.
Documenting best practices, contribute to the development of scalable playbooks, and help shape how we grow this function globally.
Confidently helping our clients navigate one of the biggest shifts in how the legal business operates - from evaluating the ROI and impact of AI to clearly mapping how AI will impact different practice areas
What you bring
You come from the world of law; but you've never been content with how things have always been done. You may have started out at a top-tier law firm. Maybe you've worked in a corporate legal team, seeing thorny operational problems from the inside. Perhaps you've even tried disrupting the status-quo through a legal tech company, or ventures of your own. Either way, you've had experience beyond the traditional legal career path. Either way, you know how legal teams think, work, and (sometimes) struggle and you're ready to help them level up with technology.
You'll thrive in this role if you:
Have a background in law, with experience at a top-tier firm or in-house legal team.
Are tech-curious and product-savvy. Not necessarily a coder, but passionate navigating technical conversations, especially around things like generative AI, technology implementation, innovation and productivity .
Communicate clearly and confidently with diverse stakeholders, both lawyers and engineers. I.e. translating across disciplines is second nature to you.
Bring structure to ambiguity and energy to complexity; and enjoy being the calm, credible presence in a fast-moving environment.
Understand how to evaluate and improve existing processes as a direct result of new and emerging technologies
Are proactive, self-directed, and comfortable juggling multiple client relationships at once.
Care deeply about quality, but don't get stuck in perfectionism - you get things done, and you make them better over time.
A few more things
We're a fast-growing company with bold ambitions, so you'll be joining at a time when things are moving quickly - in the best possible way. You'll have a lot of autonomy, a lot of responsibility, and the chance to genuinely shape how this (organisation) function evolves. Everyone here has a founder-mentality.
If that sounds exciting rather than terrifying, we'd love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872) Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9363426