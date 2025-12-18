Legal Engineer
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
What you'll be doing
Let's get the tricky part out of the way: this role doesn't fit neatly into a traditional box. It's part legal ops, part product specialist, part solutions architect, and part client whisperer. If you enjoy roles that stay static, this probably isn't it. Your mission is to help our clients, some of the most respected legal teams in the world, get the absolute most out of our platform.
Some of what you'll be up to:
Acting as a thought partner to clients - building trusted relationships, addressing tricky pain points, and identifying high-value opportunities for them to scale their use of Legora.
Working together with Customer Success in taking full ownership of client relationship - from running pilots in the early stages, to onboarding new users, and ultimately guiding full-firm adoption across major law firms and corporate legal departments.
Be the voice of the user inside Legora - sharing insights that directly inform product development, roadmap priorities, and strategic direction.
Delivering clear, confident product demos and training that bring the power of our platform to life.
Documenting best practices, contribute to the development of scalable playbooks, and help shape how we grow this function globally.
Confidently helping our clients navigate one of the biggest shifts in how the legal business operates - from evaluating the ROI and impact of AI to clearly mapping how AI will impact different practice areas
What you bring
You come from the world of law; but you've never been content with how things have always been done. You may have started out at a top-tier law firm. Maybe you've worked in a corporate legal team, seeing thorny operational problems from the inside. Perhaps you've even tried disrupting the status-quo through a legal tech company, or ventures of your own. Either way, you've had experience beyond the traditional legal career path. Either way, you know how legal teams think, work, and (sometimes) struggle and you're ready to help them level up with technology.
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
