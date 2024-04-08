Legal Counsel to IAR Systems
2024-04-08
IAR is a world leading provider of software and services for embedded systems development, with proprietary developed software solution for security and assured quality. We are now looking for our first legal counsel to further develop the legal function within the IAR Group!
The Role
As Legal counsel, you will plan, direct, coordinate, and oversee a wide range of legal issues within the IAR Group, ensuring the development and implementation of excellent legal standards, efficient operations to meet current and future needs of the company as well as proactively drive legal negotiations and establishing and developing legal frameworks to reduce the company risk. You will also educate the organization and communicate changes in important legislation internally. Transforming the legal function into a modern cost-effective function with easy access for your colleagues to relevant legal agreements and standard legal templates will be one important goal.
The role entails a wide variety of general corporate and commercial law, such as:
• Supporting sales in negotiations on agreements with customers, often large international corporations.
• Legal issues related to software, for instance open-source software, patents, IP-law and copyright infringement protection and defence.
• General corporate and commercial law for instance Customer and Partner agreements, NDAs, Licensing agreements and legal support on certifications and other compliance issues including export control and sanctions and US trade laws.
• Ensuring compliance with GDPR and other international data privacy laws and security acts.
• M&A initiatives, including JVs and commercial partnerships as well as working with NGOs and influencing interest organizations.
You will report to our CFO and the position is based at our HQ in Uppsala.
Who are you?
You have a Swedish or foreign LL.M. degree followed by at least five years of experience from a law firm and/or as an in-house legal counsel. You have a solid legal background and broad experience from general commercial and corporate law. You have a strong interest in IT and tech and you have specific experience in drafting and negotiating IT-related commercial agreements. You have basic knowledge in GDPR / Data privacy and experience in IPR is a plus. You have experience in working in an international environment and you are fluent in spoken and written English and Swedish. To be successful in this role, we believe you need to take initiatives and manage activities on your own. Important qualifications are abilities to cooperate and communicate. We want you to be a person with integrity but also easy to work with. You are positive and committed, and you enjoy working in an international environment.
What we offer you
We offer you an exciting opportunity as the Groups first Legal Counsel in a global tech company operating in multiple territories.
Application
In this recruitment process, IAR is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning. Interviews will be carried out as applications are received so please apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se.
Please note that we do not accept applications by mail. For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Helena Woodcock by phone 0733 - 109585, or by email at helena.woodcock@jurek.se
About IAR
IAR Systems, founded in 1983 in Uppsala, Sweden, is the world 's leading provider of software and services for the development of embedded systems and a part of the globally known Swedish engineering heritage. This engineering process has given the world Systema Naturae by Carl von Linné, the Centigrade scale by Anders Celsius and Volvo by Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larsson. IAR is part of the Swedish engineering history of inventors and engineers that have made the world better and push humanity towards progress through their technological innovations and solutions.
Engineering is in our name and DNA and it is the core of everything we do. However, we are not just about the technology. Our core lies in the curiosity, courage, and passion that drives all of us at IAR. Together, we aim to reach new heights by enabling our embedded engineers everywhere to build a brighter, better world.
At IAR, we are genuinely engaged with a continuous engineering journey, where we provide the technology for engineers to be effective, productive, and efficient. After 40 years in business, our home and heart is still in Uppsala where we started, but we now serve and support our customers globally from 13 offices located in almost every time zone and in key regions. Together, we strive to deliver a secure and intelligent embedded development experience.
IAR provides world leading software and services that accelerate developer productivity in embedded development and embedded security, enabling companies worldwide to create and secure the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-07
