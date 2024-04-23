Legal Counsel, Privacy
2024-04-23
At EY, you'll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we're counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.
The opportunity
Are you ready to play a pivotal role in steering the dynamic world of privacy law and compliance? The EY Legal function is dedicated to the provision of world class in-house legal services to the organization's service lines and internal functions. We are looking for an experienced legal counsel who will provide strategic and practical advice to our internal stakeholders on data protection and privacy. But also with broader legal issues such as contract law and broadly with compliance related legal matters such as AML. This highly strategic position will empower you to leverage your expertise in shaping privacy frameworks and policies across the Nordic region, whilst tapping into EY's global network to drive meaningful change. You'll help safeguard our commitment to building a better working world by ensuring we uphold the highest standards of data protection and ethical practices in all our endeavors. The role reports to the Swedish General Counsel but is part of a Nordic team. The Nordic region includes Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
Your key responsibilities
As Legal Counsel for Privacy, you'll navigate the intricate world of data protection, advising on GDPR, international regulations, and commercial matters across our diverse clientele. This is a senior role with focus on data privacy which makes experience within data privacy crucial. You'll draft, assess, and negotiate complex agreements while collaborating with your team to streamline compliance strategies. Suppose challenges excite you, and innovative problem-solving is your forte. In that case, you'll thrive as you broker crucial decisions that align with our organizational ethos and clients' evolving needs. This role is located in Sweden, with flexible work arrangements and potential for occasional travel, ensuring an optimal work-life synergy.
Skills and attributes for success
In-depth understanding of privacy law, with an ability to manage intricate legal processes
Strategic thinking, paired with practical execution skills
Exceptional communication and negotiation prowess
Ability to thrive in an autonomous yet collaborative environment
To qualify for the role, you must have
10+ years of post-qualification legal experience, preferably with a law firm and/or multi-national corporation.
Experience from advising on privacy matters and proven ability to independently assess and manage privacy questions as well as other legal questions, negotiate legal contracts and provide legal advice to senior commercial stakeholders.
Excellent command of written and spoken English.
Experience and ability to work cross-border with the ability to identify areas where local legal knowledge are needed and closely cooperate with other members in the legal team
Strong social skills and the ability to communicate efficiently with people of various backgrounds, seniority and expertise.
Developed commercial awareness with an outcome orientated approach and the ability to apply legal principles pragmatically.
Ideally, you'll also have
Unquestioned ethics and integrity.
High level of self-confidence and energy.
High level of intellectual agility, initiative, self-motivation, resourcefulness, and patience.
Pragmatic with strong business acumen.
Strong analytical skills.
Strong organizational skills with attention to detail.
Experience from other compliance related areas such as AML as well as contract negotiation and a general interest in commercial law.
What we look for
We seek an ethical, confident, and adaptable individual, geared to foster trust and instill confidence. Your proactive stance and patient nature will be critical as you meet the demands of this challenging yet fulfilling role. You should be eager to stay at the forefront of legal trends and always look to contribute positively to our global legal stature.
What we offer
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
To learn more about what EY offers, please visit ey.com/sv_se/careers
The exceptional EY experience. It's yours to build.
Apply now.
Please submit your CV, cover letter, and any related documentation before May 24th. Should you have inquiries or require more information, reach out to our Swedish General Counsel Andreas Fahlén at andreas.fahlen@se.ey.com
or for the recruitment process Jonas Sandström at jonas.sandstrom1@se.ey.com
At EY, we celebrate uniqueness and are committed to fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and can bring their authentic selves. With a diverse and inclusive culture, EY is an equal opportunity employer that encourages applications from all walks of life.
If assistance or an accommodation due to a disability is required during the recruitment process, please contact the Talent Attraction and Acquisition specialist mentioned in this advertisement.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
