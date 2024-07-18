Legal Counsel
2024-07-18
Who you are
Are you a commercial lawyer who wants to work as part of Ingka Group Legal and Governance, part of Ingka Group, the biggest IKEA franchisee accounting for more than 90% of IKEA sales globally? Do you want to help us bring IKEA to the lives of the many people in more than 30 countries around the world in store and online? If so, and you have a strong background in negotiating contracts across the broadest range of products and services, then this role could be perfect for you.
The role is based in Malmö and reports into Steven Whyte, one of our Legal Counsel Managers. You would be working with his team which supports certain procurement categories as well as Group Digital, Strategy, Development and Innovation, Growth and Marketing and whatever else comes our way!
We're looking for a qualified lawyer who:
• has experience focused on drafting, negotiating and interpreting a broad range of commercial agreements;
• is highly organised with the ability to manage simultaneous projects, prioritise and manage work consistent with Ingka Group's business objectives and requirements;
• has solid legal qualifications and experience;
• is fluent in English - you must be able to write and negotiate contracts in English (it's our business language);
• is a strong communicator and negotiator and has the ability to work with and influence management;
• is approachable and adaptable to ensure good interaction and collaboration as we are an international, diverse and inclusive business with people from all walks of life and backgrounds;
• is proactive and an all-rounder, able to take instructions and support others as well as working both independently and in close co-operation with co-workers around the world;
• resonates with IKEA values; and
• wants to work for a leading, global brand that is excited about the future and all the opportunities that lie ahead.
Your responsibilities
As Legal Counsel with a focus on general commercial work and you will primarily work with Group Procurement, Ingka's global procurement function but also on other general commercial matters across Ingka. By working closely with Group Procurement, we can do better business and make a significant impact on growth, profitability and sustainability. You will:
• provide commercial, contractual and negotiation expertise for the procurement of indirect products and services;
• draft, review, negitiate and interpret a broad range of commercial agreements;
• collaborate with and advise internal stakeholders on agreement drafting, risk assessment mitigation and legal liabilities associated with different matters;
• help coordinate the legal global support for the Group Procurement function, identifying, developing and implementing good ways of working and effective processes, ensuring synergy across all sourcing categories;
• contribute to internal knowledge, development and knowledge transfer within Ingka Group, including legal processes such as creation of templates, playbooks, trainings and sharing good practices worldwide;
• recommend and assist in developing risk-management processes and procedures for the entire contract lifecycle;
• advise on general commercial legal matters;
• keep track of relevant emerging trends, technologies, regulations, and industry to identify how these can be deployed to competitive advantage;
• have close collaboration with the legal teams in all Ingka Group markets; and
• support the global implementation of a contract solution across the organization, including discussing and agreeing upon legal deviations on the global templates (based on local legal requirements).
Ingka has an entrepreneurial spirit and is fast paced, with a million things going on at once, so the role requires flexibility, agility and the ability to prioritise (and re-prioritise!) but "tillsammans" (Swedish for togetherness) is key and makes Ingka a highly collaborative, supportive and positive place to work.
About this work area
When the world is changing we're the ones who make sure that we are up to date and that local and international laws are harmonised with the best interest of IKEA and our customers. We're diligent and work together to make sure our business is on top of the legalities and guidelines governance requires. If people were to describe our team they would probably say that we have a lot of integrity, vast capacity and great dedication to detail. Oh, and that we have a lot of fun together.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Please send in your application, consisting of a CV and a cover letter named after the specific position, as soon as possible. We're looking forward to getting to know you soon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
E-post: talita.moraes.olsen@ingka.ikea.com
Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
8805611