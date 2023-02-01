Legal Counsel
Tobii Dynavox AB / Juristjobb / Danderyd Visa alla juristjobb i Danderyd
2023-02-01
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii Dynavox AB i Danderyd
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
We are looking for a qualified Legal Counsel to support our General Counsel in the legal aspects of our business. You will participate in safeguarding our reputation by ensuring the company follows legal guidelines and requirements and will support our General Counsel in providing legal advice to management on relevant issues.
Your days will be filled with:
Supporting the General Counsel in providing legal support to the Company globally.
Participating and providing legal insight in a variety of legal topics (Privacy (including GDPR), corporate law, transactions, etc.)
Research and evaluate different risk factors regarding business decisions and operations
Communicate and negotiate with external parties (regulators, external counsel, public authority etc.), perpetuating trust
Draft agreements, contracts and other legal documents to ensure the company's objectives are achieved and rights are protected
Provide clarification on legal language or specifications to colleagues in the organization
Conduct your work with the highest level of integrity and responsibility
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of alterations in legislation, regulations, laws, and industry trends that may affect the company and/or its business
Travel occasionally to office in the US and other parts of Europe
Other duties as assigned by General Counsel.
We are looking for someone with:
Proven experience as Legal Counsel in a business environment with at least 3 years of experience
Stellar academic credentials
Privacy and GDPR experience
Solid knowledge and understanding of corporate law and procedures
Demonstrated ability to work effectively in ambiguous situations, through shifting priorities, and rapid change.
High degree of professional ethics and integrity
Sound judgement and ability to analyze situations and information
Knowledge and understanding of Swedish corporate law
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish
This is a hands-on role. You will be expected to handle significant and complex matters, often with short turnaround times.
Next Step!
Please address your questions to Shwetha Dsouza(shwetha.dsouza@tobiidynavox.com
) and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website(please submit the CV in English only). The application should motivate why you are the right candidate for this position. We're looking forward to your application!
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii Dynavox AB
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Karlsrovägen 2 D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
7401205