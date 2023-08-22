Learning Engagement Leader
2023-08-22
Lead and secure the engagement of the Retail Concept Learning offer across IKEA together with partners in Retail Concept, Expansion and other key partners in Inter IKEA Group and among all Franchisees and other trademark users.
About you
You believe that people learn all the time. You have a passion for adult learning. You truly believe that "selling and marketing" the IKEA Concept learning offer drives business results across IKEA. You are interested in aggregating insights and curious contributing in a continuous learning offer improvement You are rooted in IKEA business reality and understand our business very well. You see that our co-workers are the heart and soul of what IKEA is. Together we create IKEA.
What's more, we believe that you have/are:
Recent experience leading a business assignment / team in IKEA Retail on country or global level.
In-depth knowledge of the IKEA Brand, IKEA culture & values and the IKEA value chain.
Knowledge and a good understanding of the IKEA strategic landscape.
Knowledge and understanding of our role as a franchisor as well as our responsibility within the IKEA System, and lead by example
Knowledge of using competence development tools and methods to help grow the business and people.
Knowledge of how to create prerequisites for an inspiring learning experience in an all-channel reality.
Knowledge of trends in the field of learning experience and how culture can be strengthened through values and ways of working
Knowledge of Agile ways of working and methods, product teams.
Knowledge of how to build a solid network.
Motivated by leading business and people together with a deep belief that competence development drives business results.
Desire to find and develop new opportunities by engaging and motivating people.
Passion for enabling and empowering IKEA co-workers to be confident and competent.
Motivated by being a value-based leader with a global perspective, always leading by example with IKEA Culture and Values.
Motivated by being a leader with a global perspective, always leading by example.
Motivated by developing a learning offer that exceeds co-workers' expectations and reaches more of the many in existing and new markets.
Passion for Home Furnishing and improving people's life at home.
Passion to work as a team to achieve a common business goal while also having the motivation to work
Able to influence and communicate, including active listening and the ability to communicate complex issues in a clear, engaging way, with a down-to- earth, simple tone of voice.
Capable to navigate and lead business and people in a complex, ambiguous and fast-changing environment.
Passion to work as a team to achieve a common business goal while also having the motivation to work independently to achieve the required task or goal.
About the assignment:
Responsible to lead that the IKEA Concept learning offer is well known and used to its fullest potential across IKEA.
Responsible to lead the efficient and effective ways of communicating and promoting the total IKEA Concept Learning and Knowledge offer.
Contribute and co creation with learning development leader and product teams, in the creation of the learning communication and promotion plans end to end.
Responsible for the aggregating of insights around the relevancy of the IKEA Concept Learning offer as a contribution to the continuously learning offer improvement.
Responsible to promote the total IKEA Concept learning calendar, maximising the digital and physical reach of the offer (e.g., whenever, wherever and however)- connect to business and people needs.
Contribute to the work of the end-to-end product teams with knowledge about parts of the learning solution infrastructure relevant for the promotion of the IKEA Concept Learning offer.
Within the IKEA Concept learning agenda, contributing as a peer, to identify needs and gaps in the learning experience securing the short- and long-term IKEA Concept competence movements across IKEA.
Lead and work closely together with peers across the totality of IKEA Retail Concept and IKEA to strengthen and contribute to a strong and relevant IKEA franchise offer contributing to strong IKEA Retail Concept co-worker competence.
Responsible for driving the IKEA Concept Learning agenda, identify needs and gaps to maintain, build and deliver the IKEA Concept learning offer to meet the short- and long-term business needs. The starting point for a relevant ONE IKEA learning offer is the IKEA Concept learning offer. IKEA Concept Competence is commercial, delivers growth and adds brand value.
You lead through your excellent network on all levels and well-known and trusted go-to partner for all franchisees and other trademark users in your cluster and other relevant stakeholders.
Responsible for "selling and marketing" the IKEA Concept learning offer and able to support franchisees and trademark users how to curate the IKEA Concept learning offer to meet their needs.
Growing together
The world is changing, and the IKEA business is changing with it. For IKEA though, one thing will always remain the same: our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. Do you want to contribute?
We're looking for people who have experienced working in a large retail organization or contributing to functions that can be found in our value chain - from product idea and development to manufacturing, to supply, to our retail markets, into our customers' homes and everything in between. For you, we offer a unique opportunity to develop a holistic view of the IKEA business. When you grow, IKEA grows too!
A few more details for you
This position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is located Älmhult, Sweden. Some travel will be required.
Please send your application - CV - in English latest 5 September 2023.
In this role you will be reporting to the Retail Concept Learning Engagement Manager.
