Lean Engineer

2023-05-19
Description
Utilise Six Sigma methodology to increase quality level, performance and reliability of processes and product in manufacturing. Consult and drive quality and process stability projects on the shop floor and in project teams with method, tool and problem solving expertise.
Analyzing processes to implement improvements, increasing the efficiency in different areas and between different interphases. Ensuring the implementation of the projects, acting as a liaison between several departments within the company.
Successful track record of leading quality improvement/six sigma projects in manufacturing and/or with suppliers in automotive production environment
Requirements
Experience of quality management in a relevant industry, e.g. battery, automotive, pharma, food, pulp & paper, FMCG
Relevant experience on implementation of Lean complex projects.
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-29
